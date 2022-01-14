ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finland not negotiating about NATO membership, foreign minister says

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland has no plans at present to join NATO, its foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Friday, amid heightened security tensions between Finland’s giant neighbour Russia and Ukraine. “Finland does not discuss with NATO joining it, nor does Finland have such a project upcoming...

americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY
AFP

US worries Russian troop arrival could lead to nuclear weapons in Belarus

The United States is worried that the arrival of Russian troops in Belarus for exercises could lead to a permanent presence that might introduce nuclear weapons into the country, a senior State Department official told reporters Tuesday. Russian military forces were moving into Belarus after Moscow-allied strongman Alexander Lukashenko announced Monday that the two countries will conduct military exercises next month. The move, which came without the advance notice customarily provided to countries in the region, added to rising tensions with the West over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, which borders Belarus. The US official, speaking on grounds of anonymity, said the size of the Russian force arriving in Belarus was "beyond what we'd expect of a normal exercise."
MILITARY
AFP

Russian troops leave Kazakhstan amid reported power struggle

Russian soldiers completed their draw down from Kazakhstan, the defence ministry said Wednesday, as the Central Asian country lifted a state of emergency imposed after unprecedented unrest and signs of a power struggle. The ex-Soviet country was roiled by clashes sparked during peaceful rallies around the New Year against fuel price hikes. At least 225 people -- including 19 servicemen -- died in unrest that prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to appeal to Moscow for help. The crisis has spurred suggestions of a rift between Tokayev and his long-ruling predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who spoke for the first time since the protests Tuesday and denied any conflict with the president. The Russian defence ministry said Wednesday that four planes carrying its remaining troops had departed from the capital Nur-Sultan and Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.
MILITARY
AFP

US warns Russia poised to attack Ukraine 'at any point'

The United States raised the alarm Tuesday on a potentially imminent Russian attack against Ukraine, ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic mission by Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a call with Lavrov ahead of his trip, Blinken "stressed the importance of continuing a diplomatic path to de-escalate tensions," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. in Geneva last week, reaffirmed that Moscow has no intentions of invading Ukraine as the West fears, but said that receiving Western security guarantees is the categoric imperative for Moscow.The talks in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels last week were held as Russia has...
POLITICS
The Independent

U.S. sanctions Ukrainian officials alleged to help Russia

The U.S. Treasury Department levied new sanctions Thursday against four Ukrainian officials, including two current members of parliament who administration officials say are part of a Russian influence effort to set the pretext for further invasion of Ukraine.The sanctions name parliamentarians Taras Kozak and Oleh Voloshyn and two former government officials. According to Treasury, all four have been intimately involved in disinformation efforts by Russia’s federal security service, known as the FSB The new sanctions were announced less than 24 hours after President Joe Biden said he thinks Moscow will newly invade Ukraine. He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Blinken to visit Ukraine amid Russia invasion fears

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will fly Tuesday to Ukraine in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion, the State Department said. Russia last year sent tens of thousands of troops to the borders with Ukraine, according to Western officials who fear a new invasion.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Spain sends warships to Black Sea, considers sending warplanes

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spain has sent warships to join NATO naval forces in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea as tension in the region rises over the Russian military build-up on the Ukrainian border, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Thursday. A mine-sweeper is already en route and...
MILITARY
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Can the US and Russia find a diplomatic 'off-ramp' on Ukraine?

The United States has called for a diplomatic solution with Russia to resolve a crisis over Ukraine, but in public at least, the two powers remain deeply at odds. Blinken, on a solidarity visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, called on Moscow to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, with a US official saying the talks in Geneva will explore "diplomatic off-ramps" with Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
WKBN

US, Russia dig in heels over Ukraine as tensions mount

Ahead of critical talks Friday between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the two sides appeared no closer to any compromise that might ease tensions and avert the threat of a Russian invasion.
POLITICS
The Independent

Rivals say Macron is using EU as springboard for French vote

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to make the European Union more powerful as his country holds the bloc's presidency for six months — yet he has been accused by rivals and critics of using the position as a springboard toward a reelection bid. Macron spoke at length Wednesday to European lawmakers in Strasbourg detailing France's priorities for the six-month rotating presidency of the bloc. His remarks were closely watched at home as the period overlaps with France's presidential election on April 10. Macron, a pro-European, pro-business centrist, is expected to run for a second term and polls...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Blinken in Kyiv urges Putin to choose 'peaceful path' on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose the "peaceful path" on Ukraine, as he visited Kyiv to show support before crunch talks with Russia later this week. "I strongly, strongly hope that we can keep this on a diplomatic and peaceful path, but ultimately, that's going to be President Putin's decision," Blinken said on a day-long visit to Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia accuses West of plotting 'provocations' in Ukraine

Russia accused the West on Thursday of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine even as it blames Moscow of planning aggressive military action in the neighboring country. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova alleged that Ukrainian and Western claims of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine were a “cover for staging large-scale provocations of their own, including those of military character.”“They may have extremely tragic consequences for the regional and global security,” Zakharova said. She pointed to the delivery of weapons to Ukraine by British military transport planes in recent days, claiming that Ukraine perceives Western military assistance as a “carte...
POLITICS

