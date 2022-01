In January, there were suspensions of the first doses and shortages to inoculate the second ones due to production problems at Pfizer and Moderna’s delays in the delivery of vials. In March, the cases of thrombi in those vaccinated with AstraZeneca that severely eroded confidence in this vaccine and forced to reconsider the age groups it was aimed at. And in April, new cases of thrombi in young and middle-aged women vaccinated with Janssen in the United States, something that led to Johnson & Johnson paralyzing the administration of doses of its own vaccine.

