Apple AirPods are on sale now at Amazon for the lowest price we've ever seen

If you’ve had your eyes on the newest generation of Apple AirPods , you are not going to want to miss this steal on Amazon.

Right now, Amazon has marked down the third-generation Apple AirPods from $179 to $139.99—the best price we’ve seen on this model.

When Reviewed managing editor Ryan Waniata tested the third-generation model, he found them to have a “more convenient and stylish design, better controls, improved (if still limited) sound quality with Spatial Audio and more competitive battery life” than previous AirPod models. He also noted that the Pods give you access to features that were once exclusively available for the AirPods Pro, such as spatial audio with dynamic head tracking (the feeling of surround sound) and Adaptive EQ, where the sound is adjusted based on how the ear cushions fit your ear.

We’ve seen both AirPods and AirPods Pro sell out quick when they're marked down, so we’re expecting this deal to go just as fast—if you're in the market for new earbuds, we suggest you shop now.

