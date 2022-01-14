ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The ultimate projector buyer’s guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos & more

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You want to add a projector to your home theater and it’s no surprise; these gadgets turn your nightly TV, movie, YouTube, or gaming ritual into something way more cinematic. So which one should you go for? We’re here to help with our ultimate projector’s buyer’s...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Samsung’s New Ultra-Portable Projector Lets You Watch Movies in Any Room of the House

You can now enjoy a movie theater experience wherever and whenever you want, thanks to Samsung. The South Korean electronic giant’s latest projector is an ultra-compact device that looks more like a can of soup than a source for big-screen movie experiences. And while the projector may be small in size, it promises to be just as capable as its larger and more stationary peers. Of course, the first thing you’ll notice about the Freestyle is that diminutive frame. It stands just 6.7 inches tall and weighs in at 1.8 pounds, which brings plenty of benefits: You can easily throw it in...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more

There are a few popular products that our readers have really been gravitating toward so far in 2022. And as it happens, the hottest ones have Amazon deals right now that slash them to shockingly low prices! Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for $189.99 instead of $249. AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low of just $139.99, and AirPods 2 are only $109.99. Those are all the lowest prices since Black Friday. Beyond that, Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick is 50% off at just $19.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to just $29.99. Then, when...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ORIA Precision Screwdriver Set, (Upgraded Version)145 in 1 Screwdriver Set with 132 Screwdriver… Price:...
SHOPPING
SPY

Amazon Shoppers Love This ‘Easy To Use’ Ring Light — Get It For Just $23 Today!

Whether working from home, attending school from your living room, or taking selfies and videos for ‘gram, TikTok, or YouTube, a ring light helps give you the extra lighting you need to really make the most of your posts. For pictures, videos, and Zoom calls, ring lights create much more flattering lighting, which really can make a big difference when meeting someone remotely. We recently updated our shopping guide to the best ring lights, and we rated the Selfila Video Conference Lighting Kit as one of the top options for working from home. Right now via Amazon Prime, you can snag...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Android Tv#Samsung Freestyle#Nebula Cosmos#Kickstarter#Optoma#K Uhd
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more

We seriously can’t believe how great the Amazon deals have been so far in January 2022. It’s almost like Black Friday never ended! So many products that our readers gravitate toward are on sale right now with massive discounts. Some are even at all-time low prices right now. First up, nothing is more popular with our readers than COVID home test kits. On/Go COVID-19 home rapid test kits that outsell every other brand right now have a massive 40% discount. That cuts them to just $12 each, which is incredible. Also, Amazon’s #1 best-selling iHealth COVID-19 rapid tests are down to $19.80. That’s...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

This 4K Smart TV Was Already Affordable, and Now It’s 40% Off for a Limited Time

Football season is nearing an end, and you’ll want to make the right impression when you have visitors over for the big game. What’s the best way you can do that? It has to be none other than watching it on a big screen. Before you send out those invites to friends and neighbors, you’ll want to check out the deal going on right now on the Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K smart TV. It’s discounted by 40% for a limited time. (If your budget is limited to $500, the 55-inch model is 38% off, which brings...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Samsung launches The Freestyle: a super stylish projector that looks like a spotlight

Samsung has announced the launch of its all-new portable screen and entertainment device, The Freestyle. In essence this is a powerful compact projector, speaker and ambient light source in a compact package, which can be plugged into main power, taken out on any adventure, and even used in video productions in the field thanks to it accepting batteries for remote operation.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Thursday’s deals: KN95 masks, $15 Sonicare toothbrush, major Anker sale, more

New Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Wireless Charging Rating: 5 Stars Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in musicTransparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around youSpatial audio with dynamic head tracking places sound all around you BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $249.00 $189.99 Buy from Apple $249.00 Amazon deals have been off the charts so far in January 2022. With so many people shopping online right now, it’s fantastic that all these best-selling products have deep discounts. But because there are so many sales happening, it can be tricky to find the very best...
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

BeHear PROXY neck speaker delivers high-quality sound from any Bluetooth-enabled source

Experience clearer, high-quality sound with the BeHear PROXY Bluetooth neck speaker. This wearable device brings sound closer to your ears for a more personal listening experience. Great for those who are hard of hearing or simply for enabling a private listening session, it’s comfortable to wear. In fact, its lightweight form factor sends audio through the speakers to your shoulders, keeping your ears free to engage with your surroundings. Moreover, the BeHear PROXY connects to any Bluetooth-enabled source for maximum versatility. This includes your smartphone, computer, gaming gadget, TV, and more. So instead of turning up the TV volume to the maximum, this speaker delivers rich stereo sound inches from your ears. Finally, it supports low-latency aptX, allowing for enhanced audio-video synchronization without any lip-sync issues.
ELECTRONICS
soundandvision.com

Samsung’s Freestyle Reimagines Video Projection

We love finding products that are unusual or, even better, unique or trailblazing. Samsung’s Freestyle fits the bill in the way it reimagines and expands on the notion of video projection. The curious device looks like a freestanding light can you might pick up at Home Depot — which it is — but it’s also a “point-and-play” video projector and smart speaker, all rolled in one.
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K is its brightest portable projector yet

We might never have to deal with the most annoying parts of the movie-going experience: chatty moviegoers, crying babies or mid-row people getting up in the middle of the movie. Anker wants us to embrace home theaters and debuted its Cosmos Laser 4K projector during CES 2022. The laser projector...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung outs a 'first of its kind' portable Freestyle projector that can blow up your apps or Netflix to 100 inches

Samsung announced a unique projector device at CES 2022, called the Freestyle, as it shoehorns powerful projector features into a smart speaker form factor that weighs less than two pounds with the stand. The picture size output ranges from 30"-100", depending on the distance from the projecting surface, and the Freestyle can be powered by an external battery in case you want to take it on the road.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

PowerVision S1 folding smartphone gimbal is tiny but has an intelligent mounting system

Free up your hands while creating with the PowerVision S1 folding smartphone gimbal. This highly portable 3-axis gimbal has an intelligent mounting system with its integrated tripod. It responds to gestures and provides AI tracking. That way, you’re always in the center during live streams, conference calls, and more. Then, the convenient folding mechanism reduces this gimbal to just 142 mm in length, so it fits easily in a bag or purse. It also weighs just 298g, so you can carry it anywhere. Meanwhile, the magnetic ecosystem connects to your smartphone in three ways. And the in-app features include editing, background music, templates, and more. Best of all, the PowerFollow feature allows you to stream to all major platforms during filming. Finally, this content creation gadget even has a wireless charging bank, so you’ll never have to stop filming due to a dying battery.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Skagen Falster Gen 6 touchscreen smartwatch rapidly charges 80% in almost 30 minutes

Wear the Skagen Falster Gen 6 touchscreen smartwatch all day every day thanks to its extensive battery life. In fact, it reaches a 80% battery life in just 30 minutes—that’s twice the time of an average smartwatch. Moreover, this Skagen fitness watch features a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor for all-day battery and improved connectivity. Wear it to track your fitness or for everyday wear. With integrated Google Assistant, this smartwatch helps you to manage your tasks, plan for the day, or get the answers you need. Furthermore, this touchscreen smartwatch offers customizable dials for optimal personalization, and it’s also available with stylish straps. Finally, get all the apps you need—including for your fitness, well-being, and to satisfy your music cravings.
ELECTRONICS
mixmag.net

Samsung announces new portable projector with smart speaker 'The Freestyle'

Samsung has announced the release of The Freestyle, an all-new mobile monitor and entertainment device, ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference. The Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker, and ambient lighting gadget all bundled into one lightweight, portable device aimed towards Gen Z and millennials. Read this next: The...
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

Samsung Kickstarts 2022 With Galaxy S21 FE, Portable Projector And More In Singapore

Earlier today, Samsung released and announced a bunch of new products that will finally reach Singapore’s shores as part of their #OneSamsung Showcase. From the small, personal electronic devices to the bigger home and living smart products that will make your life easier, here’s a roundup of all the tech that Samsung fans can expect to see in stores, and hopefully, in their own homes.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy