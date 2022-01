The U.S. left two decades of combat in Afghanistan with a last-minute evacuation as the Taliban returned to power in August. Cue the air war’s next phase. Without a ground presence in places like Afghanistan, Iraq and parts of Syria, there’s more pressure on the Air Force and Space Force to pivot to a longer-range role with intelligence satellites and drones launched from farther away in the region.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 11 DAYS AGO