Ohio State-Michigan headlines five televised duals this weekend, a preview and open thread

Nevermind who the best team is, who’s the fourth-best team in the Big Ten? Before the conference schedule, we kinda thought it was Nebraska, and while they’ve been dinged up, they are now 0-2 in conference with a 3-point loss to Purdue and a 6-point loss to Minnesota. You could’ve made an argument for Minnesota, who was 2-1 with a “close” loss to Iowa, but then they went and lost to Wisconsin by six. Wisconsin is 3-0 with a 4-point win over Northwestern, a 5-point win over Rutgers, and a 6-point win over Minnesota. Since beating Nebraska, Purdue has lost their last two, a 32-point loss to Iowa and a criteria loss to Michigan State. The only other team with a case, I think, is Ohio State, who is 1-1 with a win over Michigan State and a 21-point loss to Michigan. You be the judge.

