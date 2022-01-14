ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State-Michigan headlines five televised duals this weekend, a preview and open thread

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig weekend coming up! Two BTN duals on Friday, a BTN and an ESPN dual on Sunday, and Michigan State-Indiana on BTN on a Monday afternoon?? So we can be fools on record, myself and the fellow “writers” decided to put our Big Ten Championships predictions out there a full two...

The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school. According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the...
PROVO, UT
#Previews#Duals#College Football#Btn#Espn#Penn State#Nebraska#Rutgers#Purdue#Northwestern#Ohio State Buckeyes#Cliff Keen Wc
Michigan Daily

Returning depth for Michigan establishes a winning resilience in dual opener

Virginia Tech’s Carlo Donato and Alberto Orso let out triumphant yells upon clinching a firmly-contested doubles point, leaving Jacob Bickersteth defeated and deflated in his first doubles start. But a mere minutes later, the sophomore built on the confidence of his more typical role to the tune of straight...
TENNIS
GoPSUsports.com

NOTES: Penn State Wrestling Team Hits the Road for B1G Duals at Michigan and Michigan State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lions (11-0, 3-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 in InterMat's tournament power index (TPI), hit the road for two Big Ten dual meets this weekend. The Nittany Lions are at No. 3 Michigan (5-0, 1-0 B1G) on Friday, Jan. 21. The dual is set for 6 p.m. and is a B1G national telecast. Penn State then visits Michigan State (*7-1, 2-1 B1G) on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m. The dual is a B1G+ production. Michigan State hosts Rutgers on Friday while PSU is at Michigan, post-press.
COMBAT SPORTS
umhoops.com

Game 15: Maryland at Michigan Open Thread

Michigan hosts Maryland tonight at the Crisler Center (7:00 p.m., ESPN2) for its first home game in a month. Check out the game preview and then jump into the discussion on our message board. Est. reading time: 1 minute. 2 Likes. umhoops January 18, 2022, 11:03pm #2. Here at Crisler...
COLLEGE SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

Top 3 Roll, but who’s #4 in Big Ten Wrestling? A weekend recap

Nevermind who the best team is, who’s the fourth-best team in the Big Ten? Before the conference schedule, we kinda thought it was Nebraska, and while they’ve been dinged up, they are now 0-2 in conference with a 3-point loss to Purdue and a 6-point loss to Minnesota. You could’ve made an argument for Minnesota, who was 2-1 with a “close” loss to Iowa, but then they went and lost to Wisconsin by six. Wisconsin is 3-0 with a 4-point win over Northwestern, a 5-point win over Rutgers, and a 6-point win over Minnesota. Since beating Nebraska, Purdue has lost their last two, a 32-point loss to Iowa and a criteria loss to Michigan State. The only other team with a case, I think, is Ohio State, who is 1-1 with a win over Michigan State and a 21-point loss to Michigan. You be the judge.
COMBAT SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Brands previews Ohio State meet

The Iowa wrestling team will hit the road this weekend when they travel to Columbus to face #6 Ohio State. It will feature a final return to his home state for Alex Marinelli and it could also mark the return to the lineup of Austin DeSanto at 133 pounds. Tom...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Targum

Rutgers wrestling readies for two dual meets in Michigan this weekend

For the Rutgers wrestling team, the Big Ten dual meet season is filled with ranked opponents. After having to face two nationally ranked teams in a span of 48 hours last weekend, the No. 14 Scarlet Knights (12-2, 2-2) are looking at another challenging weekend, hitting the road to take on Michigan State on Friday night and Michigan on Sunday afternoon.
EDUCATION
12thman.com

No. 19 Men’s Tennis Opens the Dual Season at Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men's tennis team opens the dual match season against Arizona State at the Whiteman Tennis Center at 2 p.m. (CT). "We are excited to be playing another very good Pac 12 team in our opener tomorrow in Arizona State," head coach Steve Denton said. "Always a very exciting time to start the dual match season. We have had a solid week of practice before three good days of matches against UCLA, USC and Stanford. As we learned over the weekend, we will need a big effort from everyone tomorrow."
TENNIS
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Spartans vs. Ohio State Buckeyes men’s ice hockey preview

The Michigan State ice hockey team (11-12-1) is in search of some good fortune, as the Spartans host the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend. After a victory in the Great Lakes Invitational showcase against Michigan Tech, MSU has been on the losing end of late, suffering back-to-back sweeps to Minnesota at home and Wisconsin on the road. In part, much of this sorrow is due to the absence of leading point-scorer Mitchell Lewandowski — the Spartans are 1-8 without him in the starting lineup this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS

