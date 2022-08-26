ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate Diaz next fight: Stockton’s finest vs. ‘Borz’ at UFC 279

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LL9T_0dlnG3tY00

The Nate Diaz next fight news has finally arrived, and the UFC legend will return to action to finish out the last fight on his UFC contract in September. And welcoming him back to the cage for the first time in over a year will be the fastest-rising crushing machine in the promotion today.

Who will Nate Diaz’s next fight be against?

One of the most popular fighters in UFC history is back, and maybe for the final time. In what could be his last UFC booking, Diaz will battle in the UFC 279 main event against a fighter his soon-to-be former boss Dana White has wanted him to fight for over a year in welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

How to watch Diaz vs Chimaev on Sept. 10

  • Chimaev vs Diaz will serve as the main event at UFC 279 on Sept. 10
  • UFC 279 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • The pay-per-view portion of the event will air exclusively on ESPN+ for $74.99

Nate Diaz vs Khamzat Chimaev preview

Nate Diaz is one of the most game opponents MMA has ever seen. He has faced a variety of foes during his 33-fight career and has beaten many of them. However, in Chimaev he gets a man who is massive for the weight class and built to destructively expose the Californian’s long-held weakness against wrestling.

Responding to the wrestling: Chimaev will be a major favorite in this bout and it’s because he can pummel fighters even with good wrestling defense. Diaz knows exactly what is coming. He is a wily veteran and he has to offer up serious resistance on the mat and force Chimaev to look to escape back to his feet where the fight is even.

Under pressure: Chimaev will be expected to win so Diaz can fight as carefree as he wants. If he can play rope-a-dope for a round and or two and get to rounds four and five, the boxing pressure Diaz can unleash could be a world of trouble for the youngster and open the door for another shocking Diaz upset in Nevada.

The bottom line: This is a booking built to further the Chimaev’s brand for the next decade, but watching Diaz try to spoil the party and derail the massive hype train should be one of the most entertaining things in MMA this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqsej_0dlnG3tY00
Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Stockton Bad Boy: Diaz became a star in MMA by following the path that his talented and popular brother Nick established before him. That of being a trash-talking boxer, with unlimited cardio, and durability few others in a cage fight can match.

  • Nate Diaz record: 20-13 (5 knockouts, 11 submissions)
  • Although Diaz is known for his relentless striking style, his bread and butter have always been his black belt in Gracie jiu-jitsu. His grappling has earned him 11 submission wins, including his legendary rear naked choke victory over McGregor in 2016
  • Despite competing in 33 fights and using a high-pressure style that relies heavily on his cement chin, Diaz has only been stopped by strikes twice in his career. And one of those was a 2019 doctor stoppage from a bad cut over his eye
  • During his 15-year UFC tenure, the Californian has scored wins over former champions and title contenders like McGregor, Anthony Pettis , Gray Maynard , Donald Cerrone , and Takanori Gomi
The Mumbling Influencer: Diaz ascended to an elite level of popularity when he stunned the world as a short-notice replacement and handed Octagon superstar Conor McGregor his first UFC loss in 2016. Since then, he has become one of the biggest names in the industry.

  • Diaz’s request to make his UFC 263 bout against Edwards a five-round fight was the first time the promotion ever did such a thing outside of the main event matchup
  • His 2019 clash with fellow fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal was for the fictional “baddest mother f*cker” title and even roped in Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to present the belt inside Madison Square Garden
  • Diaz is in rarefied air compared to other MMA fighters by having close to 10 million followers across his social media accounts

Nate Diaz’s net worth

The measure of a fighter’s success is the dollars and cents they stack up from a career of professional fisticuffs. Nate Diaz’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million .

