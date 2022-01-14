ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

LOOK! Massive Wyoming Wolfpack Play In Yellowstone

By Mat Murdock
 6 days ago
Wolves are incredibly beautiful animals and I don't think we appreciate their beauty as much as we do other animals. That's more so to do with the nature of the beast. I've honestly never seen a pack of wolves in real life, which is fine. If I were to see them...

Patricia Stedge
4d ago

Wolves still need to be protected. They are very low numbers and as much as people want them dead, They are still important to the ecosystem to keep things balanced. They have families and kill what they eat when they are hungry. I stand for Wolves, because I have raised a few.

Rowdy Yates
5d ago

It's all fun & games till a IGNORANT TOURIST gets eaten. They need a controlled hunt to keep the numbers in check or human & pets will be attacked

Flying Dragon Woman
5d ago

I was concerned about unpredictable grizzlies, not the wolves, when I hiked and camped in Yellowstone. Loved hearing their wolf songs at night!

1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
State
Wyoming State
96.3 The Blaze

What Was That Noise? Just a Lion Taking Down an Elk on Back Porch

Let's face it. We are all a little scared of things that go "bump in the night." It has been in our DNA since humans lived in caves. We have been programmed to fear strange noises and shadows as a form of self-preservation. If you are scared of the unexplained noise, chances are, you won't go in that direction. This fear has been with us for thousands of years.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Man Runs Up On Bison In Yellowstone National Park, Regrets It Immediately

There is one thing that Yellowstone National Park officials are quite clear about, and it’s to not run up on any of the wildlife within the park’s domain. Seriously, a woman had to serve some jail time for running up on and messing with a bear at Yellowstone. Granted, it was only four days, and the consolation is that she didn’t get eaten by a bear, but still, they take it very seriously.
ACCIDENTS
95.7 KEZJ

20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less than 100 now and puts the species in danger, with still months to go in wolf hunting season and trapping season in full swing.
IDAHO STATE
mybighornbasin.com

RANKED: Wyoming’s 3 Dumbest Yellowstone Tourists of 2021

Yellowstone National Park had its busiest year on record in 2021 and, of course, that meant plenty of shenanigans from folks who are so selfless that they decided to “take an L” by setting a great bad example for the rest of us. So, out of all those...
WYOMING STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Whoa! Did You Know a Main ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Lives in Montana?

How lucky are we when it comes to the biggest show on cable television? Everybody is hooked on Yellowstone and being in Montana gives us a special connection that others don't get to experience. The ranch that serves as home base for the Duttons on the show is in Darby, close enough to visit or even plan a stay. Season four was filmed entirely in Montana with plenty of western Montana hopefuls like myself getting the call to serve as extras for a day. And it's been fun to keep an eye out for recognizable places like Ruby's Cafe and the Missoula County Courthouse. Here's a fun fact about how much Yellowstone paid to use the courthouse over the multiple days of filming.
MONTANA STATE
101.9 KING FM

Watch 2 Bull Moose Make a Colorado Ski Slope Their Own Playground

The skiers probably thought they owned the slopes. They were wrong. New video shows 2 bull moose who decided to make a Colorado ski slope their own personal playground. This just happened recently at Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Watch the skiers get a rude awakening about who's really in charge of this hill. You'll notice they prance right on through as if nobody's watching and do some playful sparring in the middle of the slope.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
UPI News

Moose rescued from Colorado basement after window well fall

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a moose that fell into a home's window well and ended up trapped in the house's basement. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers received a call about 3:30 p.m. Monday reporting a moose stuck in the basement of a Breckenridge home.
COLORADO STATE
Cody Enterprise

Yellowstone bison transferred to Fort Peck Tribes in Mont.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS - The Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes of Fort Peck Indian Reservation on Wednesday completed the transfer of 28 Yellowstone bison to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Poplar, Mont., under the Bison Conservation Transfer Program. All the bison completed Phases I & II of the brucellosis quarantine protocol at Yellowstone National Park and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service facilities and will finish assurance testing (Phase III) at Fort Peck.
MONTANA STATE
KEYT

Wyoming tries again to remove Yellowstone grizzly protection

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has asked the federal government to remove protections from grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park. If approved by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the request could allow the animals to be hunted. Wyoming officials say in their petition Monday the bears have recovered from as few as 136 animals in the 1970s to more than 1,000 today. The federal government removed protections for Yellowstone’s grizzlies in 2017. Wyoming and Idaho were set to allow grizzly hunting when a judge restored those protections under the Endangered Species Act. The Center for Biological Diversity says grizzly delisting still isn’t supported by science.
WYOMING STATE
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

