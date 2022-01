Woof! Here come Puppy Bowl NFTs. The Puppy Bowl has been airing on Super Bowl Sunday since 2005, but this year's event will include NFTs. The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be released leading up to and on the day of this year’s Puppy Bowl, which will air on February 13 on Animal Planet. Chronicle, an NFT marketplace, will offer 5,000 free “Puppy Bowl Pass” NFTs that grant users with first access to later drops. In total, there will be 23 different Puppy Bowl NFTs of varying price and rarity.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO