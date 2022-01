Drone Harmony is an industry leader in automation software for data acquisition workflows in the commercial drone market. The Full-3D Flight Planning Engine provides unprecedented degrees of automation in flight plan generation, plan visualization and flight execution, making it the best choice for safe, efficient and high-quality data acquisition. For the first time, complex-looking infrastructure inspections become accessible to anyone with a drone. The engine inspects telecommunication towers, electric grids, infrastructure networks (railways, roads, pipelines, etc.), bridges but also offers unique terrain-aware surveys, not available anywhere else in the current market.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO