'Take your complaints to God': Michigan professor welcomes students with profanity-laced video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WWJ) -- A history professor at Ferris State University in Big Rapids welcomed students to his class by going on a tirade about grades, COVID-19 and more in an online lecture.

The profanity-laced video, posted on Jan. 9 to Prof. Barry Mehler's YouTube channel, begins with 74-year-old wearing an astronaut helmet and calling his students "vectors of disease."

"When I look out at a classroom filled with 50 students, I see 50 selfish kids who don't give a sh** whether grandpa lives or dies," said Mehler in the video. "If you won't expose your grandpa to a possible infection with COVID, then stay the f*** away from me."

The video also shows him blaming the school for holding in-person classes amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Barry Mehler's Week 1 Gen Intro 010922

Furthermore, Mehler also told his students that he randomly assigns grades before the first day of class and said, "I don't even wanna know your name, I just look at the number and assign a grade -- that is how predestination works -- take your complaints to God."

While some students complained, others gave Mehler a high rating.

Ferris State said Mehler is currently on leave while his conduct is investigated.