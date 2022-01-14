ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

2 people injured after a head-on crash on Military Road South (Kent, WA)

By Susan Klien
 6 days ago
On Thursday, two people suffered injuries following a head-on crash on Military Road South.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place a little before 6:30 p.m. in the 26000 block of Military Road. On arrival, responders freed the victims who were pinned inside the vehicle. Emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital with critical injuries.

The other person incurred only minor injuries in the accident. It is unknown if that person was taken to a hospital or not. The identities of the injured victims have not been released. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

January 14, 2022

