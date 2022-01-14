ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling $740,000

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASV RT-120 One Taylor 950 Loaded Container shipping to a dry port in California. Two semi-trailers shipping to a construction company in New Mexico. One Taylor Wheel Loader shipping to scrap metal company in Northern California. Taylor 1023 Wheel Loader. One Taylor TECS155 Empty Container shipping to a customer...

