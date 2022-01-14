ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Degrassi: HBO Max Orders Next Installment of Teen Drama Series

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother iteration of Degrassi is coming to television. HBO Max has ordered a revival of the popular teen drama. Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen will run things behind the scenes for the 10-episode season with a debut expected for 2023. The new show will be an HBO Max exclusive but episodes...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

18 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Be Excited About in 2022

When discussing the fortunes of HBO (or HBO Max) in 2022, one series inevitably comes up. Yes, “House of the Dragon” — the network’s first follow-up to juggernaut fantasy series “Game of Thrones” — is debuting this year, and yes, its performance (in the ratings, on streaming, in the culture) will be studied by far more than just the executives paid to make sure the profitable franchise succeeds. But HBO has never tied its sterling reputation to a single series. After “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City” came “True Blood” and “Boardwalk Empire,” “Girls” and “Veep,” “Band of Brothers” and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Gentefied: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Three for Comedy-Drama Series

It looks like the cousins are out of business. Netflix has decided to cancel the Gentefied TV series so, there won’t be a third season. A family comedy-drama series, the Gentefied TV show was created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. It stars Joaquín Cosío, J.J. Soria, Karrie Martin Lachney, Carlos Santos, Annie Gonzalez, Karrie Martin Lachney, Julissa Calderon, Melinna Bobadilla, Manuel Uriza, Ivana Rojas, and Clarissa Thibeaux. The story follows three Mexican-American cousins — Erik (Soria), Ana (Lachney), and Chris (Santos) — and their struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather (Cosio) and “Mama Fina’s”, the family taco shop.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Aubrey Plaza To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Aubrey Plaza has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Parks & Recreation and Legion alumna Plaza, who will be a series regular, is the second confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series, joining previously cast Michael Imperioli. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Hbo Max Orders#Next Generation#Warnermedia Kids Family#Riverdale#Royals
defpen

‘Degrassi’ Revival In The Works At HBO Max

If any premium network is on a run right now, it’s HBO and it’s streaming service, HBO Max. Within the last year and change, the network has put together new seasons of Insecure, Love Life, Succession and Station Eleven. Not to mention, HBO Max is also home to a number of films such as Judas and the Black Messiah, Dune and King Richard. Now, HBO and HBO Max are trying their hand at another project.
TV SERIES
Hypebae

HBO Max Announces 'Degrassi' Reboot

HBO Max has announced that a reboot of the Degrassi series is in the works. To prepare fans for the revival, the streaming giant will add all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation to its catalog this Spring. According to Deadline, Degrassi “explores a group of teenagers and school...
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Will HBO Max’s Degrassi Be In Continuity?

Whatever it takes, Degrassi always makes it through. It’s been announced that a new version of the beloved teen drama is headed to streamer HBO Max in 2023. The series has been off the air since 2017, after four seasons of Degrassi: Next Class on Netflix, but paraphrasing a Degrassi classic song, “everybody wants Degrassi and they’ll never give up.”
TV SERIES
wjtn.com

In Brief: 'Degrassi' going to HBO Max; NBC jumps in with 'Quantum Leap' reboot, and more

HBO Max is moving forward with Degrassi, the latest iteration of the beloved teen drama franchise, according to Variety. The 10-episode series will follow "the painful high school experience of self-discovery by following a group of Toronto students and faculty coping with events that both bring them together and tear them apart." Degrassi is set to debut in 2023. In the meantime, HBO Max will stream all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation, beginning this spring...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thenerdstash.com

‘Nightmare Alley’ Will Be Coming To HBO Max Next Month

Nightmare Alley, Guillermo Del Toro’s latest film, is coming to HBO Max in February. The movie is still currently in theaters but will begin streaming next month. Nightmare Alley stars Bradley Cooper as a con-man who becomes enshrouded in a mystery involving a carnival and a dangerous relationship with a psychologist played by Cate Blanchett. Directed by Del Toro, the film also stars Rooney Mara, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, David Strathairn, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and Clifton Collins Jr.
MOVIES
c21media.net

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max reboots WildBrain’s Canadian teen series Degrassi

WarnerMedia streamer HBO Max has commissioned a reimagined version of the classic Canadian teen and family series Degrassi. Produced by Canadian studio WildBrain, the new iteration of the series will be helmed by showrunners Lara Azzopardi (Backstage, The Bold Type) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things). HBO has...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

One of Us is Lying: Season Two Renewal Announced for Peacock Drama Series

It’s back to Bayview High for Peacock. The One of Us is Lying series has been renewed for a second season by the streaming service. A Young Adult drama series, the One of Us is Lying TV show stars Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Melissa Collazo, Jessica McLeod, and Mark McKenna. Based on the novel of the same name by Karen M. McManus, the story revolves around five high school students — Simon (McKenna), Addy (Cochrane), Cooper (Uche), Bronwyn (Tejada), and Nate (Grootel) — who come for detention but one doesn’t make it out alive. Since the other students had motives, is one of them a killer?
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Murderville: Netflix Announces Launch Date for New Will Arnett Comedy Series (Photos)

Murderville is coming to Netflix next month. The streaming service has announced a premiere date and released photos of the new series starring Will Arnett. The “procedural crime comedy” follows Arnett and celebrity guests as they try to solve scripted murder mysteries. Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone are all set to guest on the series.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Promised Land: ABC Teases New Family Drama Series, Additional Casting Announced (Watch)

Promised Land is coming to ABC later this month, and the network released a new teaser for the family drama. Starring John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, and Rolando Chusan, the series follows two powerful Latinx families vying for wealth in Sonoma Valley.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker: John Cena Talks the Creative Freedom of HBO Max Series

Thursday will bring the three-episode premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set within the DC Films universe. The live-action HBO Max series spin outs of the events of The Suicide Squad, chronicling the action-packed and emotional adventure of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena). While Cena had some standout moments in The Suicide Squad, those who are familiar with Peacemaker's unique comic history know that there's a lot left to explore. Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Peacemaker's series premiere, Cena acknowledged the "different approach" of getting to dive into a character in a longer stretch of time than a traditional film.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: HBO Max’s “The Girl Before” Series

Following its release in the UK last month, HBO Max has now premiered the trailer for its limited series adaptation of JP Delaney’s best-selling novel “The Girl Before”. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy star. Mbatha-Raw plays a woman who gets to move into...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy