Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Would be 'Very Angry' if Injuries & AFCON Affects Fixture Postponements

By Nick Emms
 6 days ago

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he would be 'very, very angry' if he finds out that injuries and losing players to the African Cup of Nations has led to fixture postponements in the Premier League.

The Blues boss was posed the question in his pre-match press conference as Chelsea face Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of the clash on Saturday, Tuchel gave a passionate response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkDmG_0dlnAUT600
IMAGO / Sportimage

He was asked about his opinion regarding postponement rules potentially being bent due to clubs having injuries and players at the African Cup of Nations.

Bursting into a passionate reply, Tuchel said: “I strongly, strongly hope that is not the case. Otherwise I would be very, very angry.

"We are doing everything to make games happen and we were made to play when we thought we should maybe not. I can only strongly hope that the rules are the same rules for everybody otherwise… yeah.”

This comes after Liverpool reported 13 'false positive' Covid-19 tests, which saw their first leg Carabao Cup semi-final clash postponed against Arsenal before they were fine to play in the FA Cup third round just days later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIw3M_0dlnAUT600
IMAGO / PA Images

Sources have confirmed that Liverpool will not be investigated by the EFL after the suspension of the first leg of their Carabao Cup Semi-Final against Arsenal.

However, Tuchel showed his support for Jurgen Klopp and refused to be drawn into further speculation.

"It can happen. We had one false test in Wolverhampton, one false result of a test to send Jorginho straight home. I know what you mean at some point, yeah, it’s like games were postponed.

"Decisions were taken. You know my opinion about it but I will not comment on other club situations. We struggled, we still can struggle at any time like anybody can. I don’t know enough about the situation to comment on it.” he said.

The Blues are without Edouard Mendy due to African Cup of Nations obligations, with Tuchel's side not attempting to postpone matches despite having an injury crisis throughout the past month.

Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel insists title push not over

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea will never give up in the Premier League title race. The Blues fell 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City after going down 1-0 to Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday. The Blues can get back on track with a win over Brighton on Tuesday, and Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

It was disappointment on the south coast for Chelsea, collecting just the single point against Brighton and Hove Albion as they matched the result of the previous fixture. Hakim Ziyech put Chelsea ahead in the first-half, completely against the run of play after a fine left-footed strike. A shocking piece...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
