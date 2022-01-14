Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Would be 'Very Angry' if Injuries & AFCON Affects Fixture Postponements

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he would be 'very, very angry' if he finds out that injuries and losing players to the African Cup of Nations has led to fixture postponements in the Premier League.

The Blues boss was posed the question in his pre-match press conference as Chelsea face Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of the clash on Saturday, Tuchel gave a passionate response.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He was asked about his opinion regarding postponement rules potentially being bent due to clubs having injuries and players at the African Cup of Nations.

Bursting into a passionate reply, Tuchel said: “I strongly, strongly hope that is not the case. Otherwise I would be very, very angry.

"We are doing everything to make games happen and we were made to play when we thought we should maybe not. I can only strongly hope that the rules are the same rules for everybody otherwise… yeah.”

This comes after Liverpool reported 13 'false positive' Covid-19 tests, which saw their first leg Carabao Cup semi-final clash postponed against Arsenal before they were fine to play in the FA Cup third round just days later.

IMAGO / PA Images

Sources have confirmed that Liverpool will not be investigated by the EFL after the suspension of the first leg of their Carabao Cup Semi-Final against Arsenal.

However, Tuchel showed his support for Jurgen Klopp and refused to be drawn into further speculation.

"It can happen. We had one false test in Wolverhampton, one false result of a test to send Jorginho straight home. I know what you mean at some point, yeah, it’s like games were postponed.

"Decisions were taken. You know my opinion about it but I will not comment on other club situations. We struggled, we still can struggle at any time like anybody can. I don’t know enough about the situation to comment on it.” he said.

The Blues are without Edouard Mendy due to African Cup of Nations obligations, with Tuchel's side not attempting to postpone matches despite having an injury crisis throughout the past month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube