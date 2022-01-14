Hoping for Normalcy, Leo Rondeau’s Back in the Honky-Tonks

Nashville, Tenn. – Living bluegrass legend Del McCoury’s upcoming album Almost Proud is a collection of tunes that ring true to his lifelong working man mentality. Full of a myriad of blue-collar anthems—working-class heroes and Del’s wife of 57 years get their own songs, and there’s no shortage of cheatin’ songs and lonesome, love-lost numbers—the songs Almost Proud were all hand-picked by McCoury through hours and hours of listening to demos for the exact right tunes. The big picture of Almost Proud certainly would not be complete without a drinking song or two, and today, Del has released one of them for fans to dig into. “Honky Tonk Nights” kicks off with a flurry of mandolin and fiddle before settling into its hard-driving feel and McCoury’s instantly-recognizable vocal delivery. By the first chorus, a second voice appears in a rare higher-than-Del register and then down to the melody for verse two after a brief round of instrumental solos. That’s a longtime friend of the McCourys, fellow Nashville legend Vince Gill. Today, The Bluegrass Situation premiered “Honky Tonk Nights,” which can be heard at this link. Fans are also encouraged to check out previously released singles “Once Again” and “Running Wild,” and pre-save or pre-order Almost Proud ahead of its February 18th release date right here.

