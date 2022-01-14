ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Hoping for Normalcy, Leo Rondeau’s Back in the Honky-Tonks

By Kevin Curtin
Austin Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-Austin country singer returns for a month at Sam’s Town Point. It’s Thursday night, halfway through the last calendar page of 2021, under the red lights of the White Horse stage and Leo Rondeau’s got 150 people twirling, stepping, dipping. Old friends, scrunched to the side of the field of dancers,...

www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin Chronicle

Review: Jamestown Revival

On Robert Ellis-produced fourth LP, Young Man, the Austin folk duo lays bare their intimate harmonies. Like winds carving against a slab of Appalachia stone, opening cut "Coyote" sweeps as steel guitar blossoms ethereal with bare-boned acoustics on Young Man, the fourth LP from Austin folk duo Jamestown Revival. As the album strips bare, Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay backpack through rural Americana and all the dusty back roads of Southern roots music.
AUSTIN, TX
thecountrynote.com

Del McCoury Welcomes Old Friend Vince Gill For Rowdy “Honky Tonk Nights”

Nashville, Tenn. – Living bluegrass legend Del McCoury’s upcoming album Almost Proud is a collection of tunes that ring true to his lifelong working man mentality. Full of a myriad of blue-collar anthems—working-class heroes and Del’s wife of 57 years get their own songs, and there’s no shortage of cheatin’ songs and lonesome, love-lost numbers—the songs Almost Proud were all hand-picked by McCoury through hours and hours of listening to demos for the exact right tunes. The big picture of Almost Proud certainly would not be complete without a drinking song or two, and today, Del has released one of them for fans to dig into. “Honky Tonk Nights” kicks off with a flurry of mandolin and fiddle before settling into its hard-driving feel and McCoury’s instantly-recognizable vocal delivery. By the first chorus, a second voice appears in a rare higher-than-Del register and then down to the melody for verse two after a brief round of instrumental solos. That’s a longtime friend of the McCourys, fellow Nashville legend Vince Gill. Today, The Bluegrass Situation premiered “Honky Tonk Nights,” which can be heard at this link. Fans are also encouraged to check out previously released singles “Once Again” and “Running Wild,” and pre-save or pre-order Almost Proud ahead of its February 18th release date right here.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Austin Chronicle

Faster Than Sound: Is the Broken Spoke Too Broken?

To premiere its new season filmed in the Austin area, the hosts of Netflix's Queer Eye donned cowboy boots and pearl snaps to make over Terri White, longtime two-step instructor at local institution the Broken Spoke. After the episode debuted on New Year's Eve, some viewers from Austin music and...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

What We're Listening To Right Now

Kydd Jones, Ingebrigt Håker Flaten, Rose Sinclair, Carson McHone, and Berkshire Hounds. Kydd Jones Shines on Onyx D'Or (No More Waiting) Few local artists stayed as musically active as Kydd Jones during these past 22 months. The East Austin emcee combines 11 previously released cuts with five brand-new ones to deliver an enthralling package of tracks representing his first album since 2018's Homecoming. On it, Jones strikes through myriad hip-hop/R&B sounds and mints his first collaborations with fellow local stars Jackie Venson and Quin NFN. "Crispy Sprite" rightfully opens the project with the words "release therapy" before a soothing sax guides listeners into another delightfully mellow song, "Harpoon." "Sam's Club" features the aforementioned reigning Austin Music Awards Musician of the Year providing a guest verse over an instrumental containing slight electric guitar assists befit for her discography. "Jet Seats" sees the LNS Crew founder infectiously declare his need to "get used to this ice like Gretzky," while the 21-year-old NFN member says he may just go to Chicago to grab another advance. Onyx D'Or (No More Waiting) streams everywhere, but Bandcamp's got the extended version. – Derek Udensi.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

We Have an Issue: Getting His Due

This week's cover story spotlights rapper J Soulja. How does a musical artist quantify success? In albums sold? Spotify listener count? Or is it something less tangible? How do you measure the impact you have on a single listener? What about on your community of peers?. In this week's cover...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hope Solo
Deadline

Marty Roberts Dies: Half Of ‘Marty And Elayne’ Lounge Band At The Dresden Was 89

Los Angeles lounge music icon Marty Roberts, the drummer and upright bassist in the “Marty & Elayne” act that entertained at the Dresden Lounge in Los Feliz for 35 years, has died at age 89. No cause of death was immediately available. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Hali, who wrote “We are heartbroken, the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven. Marty passed peacefully on Thursday the 13th, 2022. My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Austin Chronicle

House Wine

A simple menu does the affordable wine list justice. House Wine offers a couple of rosé specials in honor of their favorite Golden Girl and her love for animals, with $5 from each going directly to Austin Pets Alive!. Best of Austin Awards. 2009: Readers Best Bar Ambience (TIE:...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honky Tonk#Kodak
Austin Chronicle

Old Favorites at Old Settler’s: McCoury, Rowan, and Shinyribs Highlight Early Lineup

Roots fest drops a dozen acts to preview spring return. One positive of the pandemic’s impact on live music schedules – yes, we’re looking hard for silver linings these days – is that we’re getting two Old Settler’s Music Festivals in a six month span. With warm memories of October’s OSMF still lingering, the lineup for its usual spring slot now emerges.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Mick Fleetwood Teams With Fox for Musical Drama ‘13 Songs’

Mick Fleetwood is teaming with Fox for a musical drama called 13 Songs. The Fleetwood Mac co-founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will serve as an executive producer and contribute creative ideas and music for the drama, which has received a script order at the broadcast network. From writers Will Reiser (50/50) and Jonathan Prince (Four Weddings and a Funeral), 13 Songs revolves around rock legend Jasper Jones, who with his band, The Grift, once made music that spoke to a generation of Americans. Decades later, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jasper is given only a few months...
CELEBRITIES
Austin Chronicle

Local Comedy Gets a New Buzz at the Buzz Mill

The newest Buzz Mill lounge aims to be an epicenter of comedy. The original Buzz Mill coffeehouse off Riverside, started by Jason Sabala and crew in 2013 and still going strong, also boasts a comedy scene, sure. But that location is more concerned with its wilderness-engaging Lumber Society, with events for helping the community learn about the natural world around them and how to best interact with that world. As the Buzz Mill promo itself proclaims: We are a 24-hour fort, providing a place for those who need to refuel, whether it's coffee-and-go or cheers with friends.
AUSTIN, TX
AFP

Postponed Grammys move to Las Vegas, set for April 3

The Grammy music awards will be held in Las Vegas for the first time this April after being postponed because of the surge of Omicron-variant Covid-19 cases across the United States. The 64th annual Grammys -- featuring nominees including Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo -- had been due to take place in Los Angeles on January 31. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the show will now take place on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. "We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
KSN News

Slipknot announces 2022 tour stop at INTRUST

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Slipknot is coming to the INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, March 29, featuring special guests In This Moment and Jinjer. This will be the third stop on their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow tour. The tour will take place over two legs, bringing in new special guests for the tour’s second leg. The […]
WICHITA, KS
Austin Chronicle

Applications Are Now Being Accepted for Austin Music Disaster Relief Grants

Help is on the way for the Austin music community in the form of a grant program. The grant’s purpose is to aid folks working in the Austin music industry who have been affected by the economic impact of COVID-19. This round of relief will be funded by federal money, as opposed to previous years’ programs of the same name funded by the city.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy