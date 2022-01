KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education didn’t change its mask policy this week, but will consider it again in February. “To do anything differently than what we’re doing now, I think, is pretty much just a waste of time,” board President Jack Keim said. “I think if we stand by that and keep moving forward, I got a sneaking suspicion that before the end of this school year, that somebody is going to come out and say there is no need for masks, there’s no need for anything else, and we’re going to treat it like the common cold.”

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO