30 Inspirational Confucius Quotes That Will Certainly Change Your Life

Life-Changing Therapy Work Inspired by Organizational Joy. For the team at Northern Virginia Therapeutic Riding Program in Clifton, improving quality of life for their patients is all in a day’s work. The organization, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020, offers a range of equine-assisted physical therapy, occupational therapy, and psychotherapy programs for children and adults with disabilities, marginalized communities, and military personnel. The program’s already admirable aim is made even more meaningful by the foundation of genuine joy on which all operations are so obviously based. “One of our organizational values is joy, and that’s what the horses bring to everybody,” shares NVTRP’s executive director, Kelsey Gallagher. But more than the horses, joy seems to be a requisite quality for each member of the staff and the many volunteers who are dedicated to making a positive impact on all who enter their barn. And with some recently achieved expansion and plans for more, Gallagher and her team have their sights set on spreading the joy even further for years to come.
