Penn State receives $1.5 million from USDA for climate research

By NCPA Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. – Climate research tied to commercial agricultural is a hot topic, one that continues to be funded by the government. The latest $9 million investment, announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on...

Related
gsu.edu

Georgia State Research Expenditures Reach $202.4 Million, Setting a University Record

ATLANTA—Total research expenditures at Georgia State University rose to $202.4 million in fiscal year (FY)2020, a new institutional record, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Science Foundation (NSF). Since FY2010, Georgia State’s research expenditures have increased 150 percent, making the university the fifth fastest-growing institution in the nation. The university also earned a record-high $150.2 million in external research funding during FY2020.
ATLANTA, GA
myalbertlea.com

USDA Invests $50 Million in Partnerships to Improve Equity in Conservation Programs, Address Climate Change

A Missouri lake bathed in late afternoon sunlight. ATLANTA, January 10, 2022 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $50 million in 118 partnerships to expand access to conservation assistance for climate-smart agriculture and forestry. The Equity Conservation Cooperative Agreements, administered by USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will fund two-year projects to expand the delivery of conservation assistance to farmers who are new to farming, low income, socially disadvantaged or military veterans. Projects will support USDA’s broader effort to address climate change and equitable access to programs.
AGRICULTURE
agnetwest.com

California Climate Hub Priorities Bolstered with USDA investment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making significant investment to help support climate smart agricultural practices. A total of $9 million is being allocated to bolster new Cooperative Extension and USDA Climate Hubs partnerships. The investment is being made as part of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI). The University of California, Davis will be receiving $1.5 million as part of the USDA investment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pnwag.net

USDA Invests $9M to Expand Climate-Smart Efforts

On Wednesday, the USDA announced a $9 million investment in new Cooperative Extension and USDA Climate Hubs partnerships. The investment seeks to bolster climate research and connect and share climate-smart solutions directly with the agricultural community. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the partnerships “will strengthen climate research efforts and accelerate...
AGRICULTURE
andnowuknow.com

USDA to Purchase $30 Million in United States-Grown Table Grapes in 2022

FRESNO, CA - As suppliers begin to map out their 2022 California table grape seasons, the sector is also ramping up for a key annual investment. It was recently announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will purchase $30 million worth of U.S.-grown table grapes as part of its 2022 Food Purchase and Distribution Program (FPDP).
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Collegian

USDA grant to support study at Penn State on antimicrobial tolerance in plants

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Kevin Hockett, assistant professor of microbial ecology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, recently received a $682,500 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to study bacterial control methods and their implications for disease prevention in plants.
WILDLIFE
transylvaniatimes.com

WCU Receives $1.5 Million Science Grant

A program to foster the development of future technology entrepreneurs, housed in the School of Engineering and Technology at Western Carolina University, has gained monumental support through an almost $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Over the next six academic years, WCU will use the money for scholarships...
COLLEGES
Saratogian

HVCC receives $7 million from state as part of workforce development initiative

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that 42 organizations across the state have been awarded $7 million as part of the Workforce Development Initiative. This series of awards is the first group made under the second round of funding, which began in August, and makes $48 million available to support strategic regional efforts that help New Yorkers prepare for and find quality, well-paying jobs, meet businesses’ short-term workforce needs, improve regional talent pipelines, expand apprenticeships, and address the long-term needs of growing industries.
ALBANY, NY
ABC6.com

Ocean State receives $47 million Bridge investment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Ocean State has received a $47.1 million dollar boost for bridge projects, thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This Friday, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline announced the new funding, thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure act they helped pass last November. Rhode Island will also be receiving $289 million for the highway portion of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This investment aims to combat climate changes and Rhode Island’s extreme weather, this also will support the state’s airports, transit, and electric vehicle charging networks.
U.S. POLITICS
The Daily Collegian

Latest NSF rankings show breadth and depth of Penn State research

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s research enterprise ranks 22nd in the country in total research expenditures, according to the latest National Science Foundation rankings of Higher Education Research and Development (HERD) research expenditures, released in January 2022. The rankings, for the 2020 fiscal year, show Penn State...
UNIVERSITY, FL
State College

Penn State Submits Final Plans for New Liberal Arts Research and Teaching Building

Penn State expects to begin construction this summer on a new six-story Liberal Arts Research and Teaching Center at the University Park campus. State College Planning Commission reviewed last week the final land development plan for the 142,622 square foot building, which will be located on the current site of a parking lot between Mateer and Ford buildings along Fischer Road.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Daily Collegian

$2M grant will fund Penn State research studies on preventing muscle wasting

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Muscle loss due to aging, cancer and other chronic diseases can significantly affect people’s health and well-being, but there are currently no effective treatments to prevent or reverse muscle atrophy. In a new research project, Penn State researchers will investigate potential ways to stimulate...
CANCER
thedp.com

Penn First Plus receives $18 million donation to support FGLI students

Penn First Plus recently received an $18 million donation to support first-generation and low-income students. The donation from 1999 Wharton graduate Scott Shleifer and his wife Elena was announced last Wednesday. Almost 20% of undergraduate students benefit from the Penn First Plus program, which was launched in 2018 by President...
PENN, PA
El Paso News

TTUHSC researcher receives $2.1m grant from National Institutes of Health

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Laxman Gangwani, Ph.D., a researcher in Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso’s Center of Emphasis in Neurosciences, received a five-year, $2.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study genetic mutations associated with life-threatening neurodegenerative disorders that cause muscles to weaken and deteriorate.
EL PASO, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in North Dakota

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
COLLEGES

