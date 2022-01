A Suffolk Superior Court judge rejected three first responder unions' request to stop Boston's revised COVID-19 vaccination policy from taking effect on Saturday. Mayor Michelle Wu announced the policy change last month. It requires visitors present proof of vaccination for entry to most indoor recreation venues. It also requires all municipal employees provide evidence that they have received at least one dose of vaccine by Saturday, unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption. This is the item of concern to the unions, and what is popularly referred to as the vaccine mandate.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO