College Sports

Vols LB/WR Kaemen Marley Officially Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Ray
 6 days ago
Tennessee Volunteers linebacker/wide receiver Kaemen Marley has officially entered the transfer portal this morning. The Marley news does not come as a shock, given he has not been with the team since the bowl game, which we reported at the time.

Marley confirmed earlier this month he would no longer be with the Tennessee program; however, his entry into the portal just became official this morning.

Marley, a former top 100 recruitment, did not see his career get on track at Tennessee. A coveted athlete, who can play multiple positions on either side of the ball, arrived late to Tennessee due to academic issues.

After arriving, Marley had a hand injury that set him back even further. He originally worked with the receivers but was set to make a move to Linebacker heading into next season.

It does appear academics played a factor in his departure from Tennessee less than a year after his arrival.

Marley was one of the crown jewels of Jeremy Pruitt's initial recruiting class in 2021, which has seen a large number of departures since Pruitt was fired for cause last January.

While on the surface, Marley's departure may not mean much, he was a highly regarded athlete with plenty of potentials who could have helped Tennessee at the Linebacker spot next fall. He joins a growing list of transfers over the last week, including Trinity Bell, Dee Beckwith, Fred Orr, K'Rojhn Calbert, and Will Albright.

