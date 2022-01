Suppose you are waning on your resolutions for 2022 already. In that case, a Sturgeon Bay psychologist says making a new behavior a new habit for your New Year’s resolutions requires patience as well as willpower. Dr. Dennis White suggests that our feelings sometimes get in the way of accomplishing our goals. He says you need to have a triple-whammy of behavior, combined with consistent thoughts and feelings.

