ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Being Vaccinated, What Does It Really Mean To You and Me?

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gc8oQ_0dlmyZb200
Image courtesy of pearson0612 on Pixabay

Before COVID and when everyone was an infectious disease and vaccine expert, I thought of vaccination as fully protective against a particular disease. And to be honest, I gave no thought to how a vaccine might alter the forward transmission of the disease to another. Seasonal flu taught me that for a changing virus, fully protective was aspirational. COVID is offering a lesson on vaccinations' impact on forward transmission. Before jumping into the study, I need to provide more context.

PCR

PCR or polymerase chain reaction testing takes a small amount of viral RNA and cyclically replicates it until it reaches an arbitrary threshold when we declare the test positive. If the initial sample contains a great deal of viral RNA, it takes fewer cycles; Ct describes the number of cycles – the current standard for COVID testing is 30 cycles. Move that standard down, and there will be fewer positives; move that standard up, more cases. More importantly, the Ct value can act as a stand-in, a biomarker, for the viral load present in the sample and presumably in the patient. For our purposes, Ct is inversely proportional to viral load – lower Ct, higher viral load.

in-FEK-shun

Another term we throw around believing it has a quantifiable meaning is infection. The NIH defines it as

“invasion and growth of germs in the body. The germs may be bacteria, viruses, yeast, fungi, or other microorganisms.”

Of course, unless we look for germs in the body, we will not find them. Often, the tip-off are symptoms, the objective and subjective “complaints” of a patient, and signs, objective measures like fever or a reddened throat. Most of the time, when we talk about patients with infections, they are or have been symptomatic, and we have done testing to identify its microbial source. The question is, can an asymptomatic patient be infected? This is the medical variation on whether a tree falling in the woods with no one around makes a sound. [1]

With these ideas in mind, let us look at this recent study.

The Study

The data is from the National Health Services Test and Trace system involving persons within the same household or who had direct contact (less than six feet, more than 15 minutes) and who had PCR testing within 1-10 days after contact with the index case. The study period ran from January 1 to July 31, 2022, and the Alpha and Delta variants were identified by detecting an S-gene target found on the Delta variant.

  • Three hundred seventy-five thousand index cases yielded 661,000 contacts, of which 26% underwent PCR testing.
  • 37% of those contacts that were tested were PCR positive
  • 66% of contacts were within the household, 11% on visits to the home, 11% at events, and 11% in the workplace (including school)
  • 46% of unvaccinated contacts were PCR positive
  • 35% of those partially vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine were PCR positive – 26% of those with the Pfizer vaccine
  • 28% of those doubly vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine were PCR positive – 21% for those receiving the Pfizer vaccine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WorkJ_0dlmyZb200

No surprise, the vaccine reduces transmission from 46% to 28% or 21% (half as much) when contacts are vaccinated twice. The researchers also noted that transmission from asymptomatic index cases was less than from symptomatic patients irrespective of whether the variant was Alpha or Delta. As we have seen in other studies, the impact of the vaccine diminishes with time.

“…vaccine-associated reductions in onward transmission decline over time after the second vaccination in index patients.”

Much of the politically tinged fighting over masks and distancing revolves around the necessity of these interventions in specific public spaces. For the most part, the great outdoors gets a pass, not so much for the built environment of work, schools, transportation, etc. For public health purposes, the transmission was greatest in households, as depicted here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N6o8m_0dlmyZb200

Again, that should not be surprising because few, if any of us, are wearing masks and social distancing in our homes – as a result, our exposure is greatest there.

Viral load

There is no study that I know of that indicates the viral load necessary to cause an infection. So as we look at the following graphic, keep my point about how arbitrary, although not necessarily irrational, is our cutoff point to declare an individual “infected” – a Ct of 30. This chart, taken from the study, looks at the viral load of the index patients. I have turned it 90 degrees because it presents the data more clearly. Those “violin” shapes represent the number of cases at each Ct value. The Ct value of 40 on the left reflects a much lower viral load than the Ct of 10 found on the right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hMRE_0dlmyZb200
  • The shapes reflecting the distribution of Ct values for the partially and unvaccinated look remarkably similar. Those solid lines are the median values.
  • Symptomatic patients have greater viral loads; asymptomatic patients have lower amounts.

But when you look at those asymptomatic index cases, they have values found among the symptomatic individuals. Why are they not symptomatic, especially for the unvaccinated group?

The shapes for those groups receiving two doses of vaccine are also similar. Again, there are similar Ct values for both the symptomatic and asymptomatic. The difference between the more vaccinated and the less is that vaccines skew the Ct to the left, towards high Ct’s and therefore lower viral loads. And as we might expect, the left shift is less with Delta, the more contagious of the two variants the researchers considered.

Vaccination against COVID clearly reduces the transmission from one infected individual to another, and it seems that this is related to the suppression of the viral load. Of greater interest biologically, some individuals remain asymptomatic at viral loads, whereas others are symptomatic. Symptoms are an uncertain measure of the presence of viral RNA in a patient and a crude measure of infection. There will always be more individuals with viral RNA but who appear asymptomatic and individuals who develop symptoms at much lower viral loads that we might characterize as breakthrough infections.

The rising number of positive PCR cases from Omnicron is partly due to testing asymptomatic individuals who want to visit their family or be safe at an upcoming event.

Here is what I learned. Vaccination reduces the viral load and, in conjunction with other unmeasured but salient factors, reduces symptoms such as cough, respiratory distress, or death.

Vaccination is beneficial from two vantage points. First, it reduces the viral load of an infected patient, making it less likely for them to transmit the disease forward. Second, it increases the viral load necessary to cause you to be symptomatic. But as the data demonstrates, this is not an all-or-none response. We should have anticipated that they all lie on a spectrum because no biological response is yes or no.

[1] The answer to that question is no since sound requires someone to hear it.

Source: Effect of Covid-19 Vaccination on Transmission of Alpha and Delta Variants NEJM DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2116597

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

‘Mild’ COVID Doesn't Mean What You Think It Does

As omicron cases explode in the United States, health officials have offered stark warnings about our collective future. The variant is so contagious, “most people are going to get COVID,” Janet Woodcock, the acting head of the Food and Drug Administration, recently said. Two years into the pandemic, that’s not the news anyone wanted. So, many people are taking solace in emerging evidence suggesting omicron really does cause milder symptoms than previous variants. There’s a lot of talk about just getting omicron — and getting it over with .
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Bacteria#Fungus#Covid#Rna#Nih
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNBC

You can get free N95 masks next week—here's where to find them

With the CDC now recommending highly protective N95 masks to combat surging cases of Covid-19's omicron variant, and news of President Biden providing 400 million N95 masks to pharmacies and community health centers in the next few weeks, you might be wondering how to get them — especially for free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

CDC to change masking guidance; What does this mean for you?

Change are coming out of the CDC with updated guidance when it comes to what mask you should be wearing to slow the spread of COVID. What changes are you at home are you going to need to make?. With COVID cases at record highs around the country and right...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Low-cost drug found to limit lung damage in Covid patients

A low-cost drug is safe and effective in limiting lung damage in Covid patients, a new study has found. Research has shown that Heparin - a widely available and affordable drug - could be used safely to treat Covid, boosting treatment options for patients suffering from severe infections.Researchers from the Australian National University and King’s College London discovered breathing and oxygen levels improved in 70 per cent of patients after inhaling a course of Heparin. Heparin is unique as it has anti-viral, anti-inflammatory and anti-coagulant effects which are considered relevant for the treatment of Covid.Professor Frank van Haren, study lead...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

Rollout of the COVID Antivirals: Clown Show #2

The good news? There's a very effective antiviral drug called Paxlovid that will keep you alive and out of the hospital when/if omicron gets you, and a second drug, molnupiravir, which doesn't work as well, but can still be helpful. The bad news? Good luck getting either one, thanks to the FDA and the mess it has created because of some screwy details in Paxlovid's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). More on that later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
CANCER
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

3K+
Followers
722
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy