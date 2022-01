Have you ever wondered what a dragon would do if it was real? Well, even though they are fictional creatures, that doesn’t mean that you cannot play like one. Day of Dragons is an online creature survival sandbox game where you get to rule the world as one of the several dragon species available. Here, you must survive as you will start out as a dragon hatchling. You will live in a huge world filled with multiple biomes that may sometimes pose a threat to your existence. Do things right and you will become the alpha of your species.

