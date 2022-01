League of Legends recently received Update 12.2 that welcomed the new champion Zeri and several balancing changes. Let's start with Zeri, The Spark of Zaun. She is an Attack Damage Carry champion with a unique kit. Zeri’s passive allows her to gain movement speed whenever she receives a shield. She can also absorb enemy shields and use them for herself. So, don’t counter-pick yourself in champion select. Her Ultimate looks interesting as she discharges electricity that damages enemies and overcharges herself for a short time. Overcharged, Zeri gains increased damage, attack speed, and movement speed, which makes her too dangerous.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO