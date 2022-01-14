ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call for Entries: Open Competition for the Weissenhof in Stuttgart (Germany)

Cover picture for the articleIn 2027, the Weissenhof Estate in Stuttgart will be 100 years old. The famous estate with 21 houses was built for the Deutscher Werkbund exhibition in 1927 under the artistic guidance of Mies van der Rohe. The two houses of Le Corbusier are now part of the World Heritage...

#Stuttgart#Urban Design#The Weissenhof Estate#Deutscher Werkbund#The World Heritage Site#Weissenhof
