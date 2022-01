The Rubin Museum of Art in New York said this week that it will return two ancient artifacts believed by researchers to have been looted from religious sites in Nepal following a review of the objects’ provenance records. An activist group that tracks looted Nepali cultural property, the Nepal Heritage Recovery Campaign, had called on the museum to return the two wooden sculptures after identifying them as having been stolen in September. One of the objects, an ornamental element that was once part of a 17th-century temple complex in Patan called the Yampi Mahavihara, came into the museum’s collection in 2010....

MUSEUMS ・ 9 DAYS AGO