Going on year three with this pandemic we are all being spread super thin. It doesn't matter what industry you work in we are all being affected in some way, shape, or form. This past week a friend of mine told me that her three kids were home from school. It wasn't a snow day and it wasn't too cold outside for the kids to wait for the bus. The reason was there weren't enough teachers to work! It is madness, madness I say!

DOVER, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO