ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

3 Children Go Missing In South LA

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXwSU_0dlmow3r00

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have located three homeless children who went missing in South Los Angeles late Thursday night.

The two boys, ages 10 and 3, and a girl, age 7, were last seen at 10 p.m. in the area of East Adams Boulevard and Compton Avenue.

They are homeless and have been living out of a vehicle with their mother, Los Angeles police said.

Their mother left them in the vehicle and then returned at about 11:45 p.m. to find them gone, police said.

At about 7:30 a.m. Friday, police reported that they had been found safe.

The circumstances of how they went missing, and where they were found, were not immediately confirmed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Vigils Held For ‘Dedicated, Outstanding, Compassionate’ Nurse Killed In Bus Stop Attack Near Union Station

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two vigils were held Wednesday for a 70-year-old emergency room nurse who was killed in an attack last week at a bus stop near Union Station. Jan. 19, 2022. (CBSLA) Kerry Bell, 48, a homeless man, was arrested for attacking Sandra Shells as she waited at a bus stop on Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street on Jan. 13. Shells, who was on her way to work, fell backward and hit her head on the ground. Shells was taken to LA+USC Medical Center, the same hospital where she worked for 38 years as a registered nurse, and died of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Grandmother Carrying Infant Allegedly Assaulted By Unhoused Woman In Venice

VENICE (CBSLA) – As tensions between Venice residents and city leaders heat up over the homeless situation, an unhoused woman allegedly assaulted a grandmother and her 9-month-old granddaughter on the boardwalk Wednesday morning. “My worst nightmare come alive,” said Katy Gross, mother to 9-month-old Gilda. The alleged assault took place off Venice’s Oceanfront Walk by a homeless woman who, police said, was having a breakdown. Drops of coffee, allegedly thrown at her by an unhoused woman experiencing a mental breakdown, dot 9-month-old Gilds’s head and face. Jan. 19, 2022 (CBSLA). “She heard the woman right behind her, saying, ‘You, you give me that baby,’...
HOMELESS
CBS LA

Authorities Arrest Brittany Moore, Suspect Involved In String Of Retail Thefts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Brittany Moore after she allegedly stole over $75,000 worth of Bath & Body Works items from numerous stores across Southern California. Moore was arrested in South Los Angeles off the 2800 block of 113th Street. Deputies allege that Moore is one suspect involved in a series of robberies at numerous Bath & Body Works stores in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. While serving the search warrant, deputies found $6,100 worth of clothing and other items believed to be stolen from Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, Carter’s, Children’s Place, Claire’s and H&M. According to LASD, Moore has been arrested eight times for similar crimes and was on probation in Los Angeles and Orange Counties for theft. She is currently being held for violating her probation. Information on the other alleged suspects is unknown at this time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Shawn Smith, Suspect In Brianna Kupfer’s Murder At Hancock Park Furniture Store, Arrested In Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA) — A man identified by police as the killer of Croft House employee Brianna Kupfer has been arrested Wednesday in Pasadena, police said. “I’m hoping it’s the right person and I’m hoping they’re prosecuted to the full extent,” said a woman who identified herself only as Tiffany. Pasadena police spokesman William Grisafe says Shawn Laval Smith is in custody. LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli said Smith was arrested at 11:50 a.m. near Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard. Smith, 31, was identified Tuesday by the LAPD and city officials as the suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Kupfer last Thursday. She was working...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

1 Killed, 2 Others Severely Injured In Separate Jefferson Park Hit-And-Run Crashes Over 2 Weeks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There’s been a rash of hit-and-run crashes in the Jefferson Park area, including one that turned fatal, in just the past two weeks, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. (credit: CBS) LAPD’s South Traffic detectives released video and details of all three crashes Thursday in the hopes that the public can help identify one of the drivers. “I don’t want other families to go through what we’re going through, to lose someone – it’s not fair and it’s not OK,” said Jasmine, one of the victims’ family members. The first crash happened on Jan. 5, when a silver, mid-size...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman Runs Down, Kills Man With Car In South El Monte, Injures Deputy, Then Leads Pursuit

SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A woman struck and killed a man and also injured a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy after running them down with a car in the parking lot of a South El Monte shopping center late Wednesday night before leading authorities on a pursuit. Jan. 19, 2022. (CBSLA) The driver and the man who was killed had been involved in a domestic dispute. The fatal collision occurred at 11:15 p.m. in the 9600 block of Garvey Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department reports that deputies were patrolling the area when they witnessed a domestic dispute...
SOUTH EL MONTE, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Convenience Stores Hit By Armed Robbers In Bellflower, Long Beach, Paramount

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a spree of convenience store armed robberies which occurred in South Los Angeles County Monday night. At least five robberies occurred in Bellflower, Long Beach and Paramount between 8 p.m. and midnight. Surveillance video of armed robbers inside a Circle K store in Bellflower, Calif. Jan. 17, 2022. (LLN) According to Long Beach police and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, a Circle K was hit in Bellflower, along with a 7-Eleven store in Long Beach, a Ruby’s Liquor store in Long Beach, and another two 7-Eleven stores in Paramount. According to the sheriff’s department, the Bellflower robbery...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Teenage Boy Shot In Pasadena Transported In Extremely Critical Condition

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A shooting in Pasadena Tuesday left a 15-year-old boy in critical condition. Jan. 18, 2022 (CBSLA). Police said they received a call at 3:03 p.m. from Pasadena Fire Department notifying them that one of their engines was out on an unrelated call near the 1600 block of Los Robles Avenue when a car pulled up with a gunshot victim in the backseat. Medics began treating the teenage victim and transported him to an area hospital where he was listed in “extremely critical” condition. Pasadena Police Public Information Officer Bill Grisafe said that shortly after receiving the call from the fire department, authorities got a 911 call about gunshots heard near Los Robles Avenue and El Dora Road. A preliminary investigation by police suggests that the shooting occurred in the area reported by the 911 caller, and then the victim was taken to the location where the fire engine was located. It is not known whether the shooting was gang related or not. No one is currently in custody and no suspect information has been released.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Children#South Los Angeles#Police#Cbsla
CBS LA

Thieves Litter Train Tracks With Family Mementos

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Clean-up crews found canvas portraits of a family of four, along with many other personal mementos, among the seemingly endless amounts of debris littered onto the railroads in East Los Angeles after thieves deemed them worthless. “I have been with Union Pacific for 16 years, and I have never, ever seen this situation to this degree,” said Lupe Valdez, the company’s senior director of public affairs. The turmoil plaguing the Union Pacific train tracks near Union Station has not only affected large corporations from Amazon to REI but consumers waiting on their family keepsakes to arrive. “We’re paying the price...
CBS LA

Florida Murder Suspect Davis Zimmerman Captured In Orange County, Calif.

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man wanted in the murder of a woman in Hollywood, Fla. has been captured in Orange County, authorities said Tuesday. (credit: Hollywood, Fla. Police Department) Davis Zimmerman, 19, was taken into custody last Friday by U.S. Marshals in Orange County, according to the Hollywood, Fla. Police Department. Zimmerman is being held at Orange County’s Intake Release Center, awaiting extradition back to Broward County in Florida. According to police, Zimmerman was wanted for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a motel room at 1120 South Federal Highway in Broward County, Fla. on Jan. 6. Zimmerman, who is being held without bail, is scheduled to make his next court appearance Wednesday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man Charged With Murder Of 70-Year-Old County-USC Medical Center ER Nurse Sandra Shells

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was charged Tuesday with the murder of beloved County-USC Medical Center emergency room nurse Sandra Shells. Kerry Bell, 48, was charged Tuesday with the murder of 70-year-old Shells and is scheduled to be arraigned the same day. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said the loss of such a “valuable member of our community” was “tragic.” “Sandra Shells unselfishly dedicated her life to caring for others in their time of need,” Gascon said in a statement. Bell allegedly attacked Shells as she waited at a bus stop on Cesar Chavez Avenue and Vignes Street last Thursday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Haylee Grisham, Suspect In Death Of Off-Duty Officer, Appears In Court Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Haylee Grisham, 18, appeared in federal court for the first time Tuesday for charges connected to the murder of an off-duty police officer. She will be held without bail and is scheduled to return to federal court for her arraignment on Feb. 7. On Jan. 13, Grisham and three others were charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering which carries a potential death penalty and a minimum of life in federal prison without the possibility of parole.  An undated photo of Fernando Arroyos, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was shot and killed in South L.A. on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Police Seek Public Assistance Locating 22-Year-Old Matthew Darwin, Last Seen Sunday In Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Authorities on Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man who was last seen in Santa Clarita. Matthew Lewis Darwin, 22, last seen Sunday in Santa Clarita. (credit: LASD) Matthew Lewis Darwin was last seen about 2 p.m. Sunday at his residence in the 26400 block of Woodstone Place, near the Santa Clara River, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Darwin is white, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 210 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants and rainbow shoes. Darwin was last seen driving a silver 2005 Saturn Vue with the California license plate 5MBU547. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org. #LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Matthew Lewis Darwin #SantaClarita https://t.co/ZERHfVOwzh pic.twitter.com/l9PCI3o0w1 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 19, 2022 (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Metro Officials Renew Commitment To Bolster Safety Following Death Of Nurse Sandra Shells

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Metro officials expressed condolences Monday over the death of a 70-year-old nurse who was attacked while waiting for a bus near Union Station, and they vowed to take steps to bolster safety for riders on the transit system. Sandra Shells was attacked about 5:15 a.m. Thursday near Vignes Street and Cesar Chavez Avenue, a short distance from Union Station, as she waited to catch a bus to her job at Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Shells died Sunday at the hospital. Kerry Bell, 48, described by police as a homeless man,...
CBS LA

Orange County Deputies Open Fire Inside Foothill Ranch Walmart, Suspect Wounded

LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) – A suspect was wounded when Orange County Sheriff’s deputies opened fire inside a Walmart in Foothill Ranch Wednesday night. Jan. 19, 2022. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. at a Walmart Supercenter in the 26500 block of Towne Centre Drive. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to the store over “suspicious circumstances” involving a case of suspected fraud in which several suspects were allegedly attempting to return items they had not bought. Deputies arrived on scene and confronted the suspects, one of whom became “uncooperative” and then produced a weapon, prompting officers to open fire, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man Robbed Of Cell Phone, High-End Watch Near Roxbury Park In Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Police were searching for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint in Beverly Hills Tuesday. Beverly Hills Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of South Roxbury Drive, near Roxbury Park, at about 12:15 p.m. after receiving a call from a male victim who said he was approached by two armed suspects that robbed him of his cell phone and his high-end wristwatch, according to police. The suspects entered a white sedan and fled the scene following the robbery. No suspect description was immediately available. The man suffered a minor injury during the robbery, but was treated at the scene, according to the BHPD.   (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

Bodycam Footage Released In Thousand Oaks Borderline Bar Massacre

THOUSAND OAKS (AP) — Video from cameras worn by Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar in 2018, and recordings of calls for help, were released Tuesday and captured the chaos, horror and confusion of the massacre that left 13 people dead, including the gunman. FILE — Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 8, 2018. (Getty Images) On the night of Nov. 7, 2018, 28-year-old Ian David Long, a Marine Corps. veteran, opened fire on hundreds of people at...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CBS LA

3 Men Arrested In Fatal Stabbing In Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man who was trying to break up a fight outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Koreatown in the early morning hours Saturday. Jan. 15, 2022. (ANG News) Los Angeles police reported Monday that Jose Garibay, Josue Alegria and Damian Dehorney, all age 26, were taken into custody in the man’s slaying. Alegria and Dehorney were apprehended on Saturday, the same day as the attack. Garibay allegedly turned himself in to investigators on Sunday, police said. The victim’s name was not immediately released by authorities. Family members,...
CBS LA

Doctors, Nurses Report Alarming Rise In Pediatric COVID-19 Cases

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The surge in COVID-19 cases has also affected children, with doctors and nurses reporting more young people in the hospital. (CBSLA) “The last two weeks, we’ve had more than 900 positive children,” said Melanie Patterson with Children’s Hospital of Orange County. Since the start of the pandemic, doctors and nurses at the hospital have treated more than 9,000 sick kids, though nearly of thousand of those cases, according to Patterson, have been in the last two weeks. “So, no. It doesn’t feel like it’s leveling off,” she said. “In fact, we’re waiting to see every day what our numbers look...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LOOK: Crash Leaves Gardener’s Pickup Truck Stuck Between Hollywood Hills Garage And Wrought-Iron Fence

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gardener’s pickup truck lost control while driving in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday, and somehow ended up wedged between a detached garage and a wrought-iron fence. The crash happened in the 1200 block of North Ozeta Terrace at about 12:44 p.m., according to to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The mid-size pickup truck apparently lost control and went down a hillside. The truck bed ended up perched on top of a detached garage, while the cab was stopped by a fence. #LAFD #Photos of January 19, 2022 non-injury #TrafficCollision in the 1200 block of Ozeta Terrace in #HollywoodHills West. ℹ️: https://t.co/20bdnpJvof📷: @LAFD | Creative Commons: Public Domain pic.twitter.com/2lB2gJdNTd — #LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) January 19, 2022 Images tweeted by the LAFD show the truck’s engine compartment wedged in by the fence. Authorities say the truck’s descent down the hill also took out some telephone and TV wires. No injuries were reported. The truck’s removal from the property will be coordinated by the owner and or LAPD West Traffic Division officers, Humphrey said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
91K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy