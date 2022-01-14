3 Children Go Missing In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have located three homeless children who went missing in South Los Angeles late Thursday night.

The two boys, ages 10 and 3, and a girl, age 7, were last seen at 10 p.m. in the area of East Adams Boulevard and Compton Avenue.

They are homeless and have been living out of a vehicle with their mother, Los Angeles police said.

Their mother left them in the vehicle and then returned at about 11:45 p.m. to find them gone, police said.

At about 7:30 a.m. Friday, police reported that they had been found safe.

The circumstances of how they went missing, and where they were found, were not immediately confirmed.