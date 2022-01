NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We now know the identities of all 17 people killed in the Bronx high-rise fire. The youngest was just 2 years old. The oldest was a 50-year-old mother. 31-year-old Isatou Jabbie 47-year-old Hagi Jawara 2-year-old Ousmane Konteh 27-year-old Sera Janneh 12-year-old Seydou Toure 5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou 49-year-old Haji Dukary 37-year-old Haja Dukureh 12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh 11-year-old Mariam Dukureh 5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh 50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh 21-year-old Foutmala Drammeh 12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh 19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh 6-year-old Omar Jambang 43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara Their heartbroken families are now beginning the emotional task of planning funerals and honoring their lives. Some losses are so painful, even the most faithful question why. Inside Masjid Ar-Rahama mosque on Webster Avenue, Ishak Drammeh is hoping...

BRONX, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO