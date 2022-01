Think of the company's newest crossover as a quality entry-level SUV with available all-wheel-drive. The most popular vehicles in the automotive market these days are getting bigger, or they're getting smaller. Existing vehicles tend to grow every year, but Toyota and other automakers are finding an eager market for smaller vehicles, too. That's especially true with crossover SUVs. To meet demand in the most popular segment in the vehicle market, automakers are developing new models in every size.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO