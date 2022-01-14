ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

Obituary of Anna Henrietta Hambly (Dyck), 84

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHiAb_0dlmkK6R00

– Anna Henrietta Hambly (Dyck) of San Miguel, CA died on Nov. 25, 2021 of natural causes surrounded by loved ones. She was a lifelong resident of San Luis Obispo County. Born in Paso Robles on Aug. 21,1937. She attended school in Templeton, CA., and married David H. Claassen. Together they had two sons David Claassen and his wife Cindy, Gilbert Claassen and his wife Kristen. She had one Grandchild Henry Jacob Claassen and his wife Dara.

David H. Claassen died in 1972 and she later married Steve M. Hambly. Steve and Anna were happily married for 43 years before Steve died in August 2020. Anna was involved with the Pioneer Day Bell in Paso Robles, she also volunteered her time at the Western Art Gallery that was in the basement of the old City Library in the city park.

She was one of ten children to Henry and Margret Dyck. She was preceded in death by both parents and eight of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by one brother Kenny Dyck and wife Carolanna of Paso Robles, her two sons David and Gilbert Claassen, her grandson Henry Jacob Claassen and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at the Willow Creek Cemetery on Jan. 22, 2022 at 11 a.m.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles police arrest logs for Jan. 2-16

On Jan. 2, Travis Dee Reeder, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Paso Robles for driving with a license suspended for DUI, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of a specified controlled substance, and prohibited ownership of ammo, etc. On Jan. 2, Michele Marie Chavez, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Wine 4 Paws weekend returns April 9-10

– The 14th Annual Wine 4 Paws Weekend will return April 9 – 10, when it’ll be time once again to enjoy the Central Coast’s robust wine region while helping homeless animals cared for by Woods Humane Society. No registration is required to participate in the fundraiser....
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New ‘Outdoor Learning Garden’ debuts at Winifred Pifer Elementary

Local non-profit One Cool Earth has built five new ‘living laboratories’ this year in SLO County. – Local non-profit One Cool Earth has seen a boom in demand for school gardens in the wake of the pandemic. Schools are in need of outdoor classrooms as a safe way to learn and spend time as a community. This year alone, One Cool Earth has built five new “living-laboratories” in San Luis Obispo County, increasing their partner schools to a total of 23 schools on the Central Coast, including the new “Outdoor Learning Garden” at Winifred Pifer Elementary in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
San Miguel, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Obituaries
Local
California Obituaries
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Central Coast Follies celebrate 20th anniversary

Dance and singing group celebrating anniversary with variety of activities. – Central Coast Follies is a group of local dancers and singers who volunteer their time and talents to produce an originally-themed Follies show each year to entertain the community. Since 2003, annual events have raised funds for Parkinson Alliance – for research to help those with Parkinson’s Disease and neurological symptoms. The Follies 2022 goal is to donate $22,000, which will reach Central Coast Follies’ accumulated donation goal of $400,000.
PISMO BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 24- Jan. 1

Harry Thornton, age 94, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 31. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Sean Loppnow, age 37, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Saundra Grossbard, age 82, a resident...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Billy Grant named 2021 ‘Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year’

2022 Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Board of Directors installed. – Every year the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) membership recognizes one of their own who has exemplified the spirit of Paso Robles Wine Country with outstanding leadership and vision in promoting the region. Billy Grant, business development head & partner at McPrice Myers Wines, will receive the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Industry Person of the Year award as voted on by his peers. A special Where Wine Takes You podcast will feature Grant where his history and current endeavors will be discussed in making him the 2021 Paso Robles Wine Country Industry Person of the Year.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy