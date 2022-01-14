ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Chipmaker Qualcomm Sets Its Sights Beyond The Smartphone

By PATRICK SEITZ
Investor's Business Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) built a massive business by providing radio-frequency and modem chips...

www.investors.com

siliconangle.com

Walmart sets its sights on cryptocurrency, NFTs and the metaverse

Trademark filings from Walmart Inc. discovered by CNBC Sunday reveal that the retail giant may have plans to create its own nonfungible token virtual assets in order to sell virtual goods, plus a cryptocurrency. Walmart filed seven trademark applications on Dec. 30. They included a filing regarding the production of...
RETAIL
CNBC

Chipmakers are set to be 'winners' as the metaverse takes off

Widely seen as the next generation of the internet, the metaverse refers broadly to a virtual world where humans interact through three-dimensional avatars that can be controlled via virtual reality headsets. However, the benefits to chipmakers will be "uneven," Morningstar said in a report last week. In such cashless virtual...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Vehicles#Qcom
Financial World

San Diego chipmaker Qualcomm, Microsoft join forces on metaverse chip for AR glasses

Earlier this week, Qualcomm Inc., the San Diego, California-headquartered American multinational semiconductor industry mogul, said in a statement that the Californian chipmaker was going to partner up with Silicon Valley tech conglomerate Microsoft Corp in a bid to develop custom chips which in effect would help control lightweight AR (Augmented Reality) glasses for both businesses and consumers connected in the metaverse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
94.1 Duke FM

General Motors taps three Qualcomm chips to power its Ultra Cruise feature

(Reuters) – General Motors on Thursday said a trio of chips from Qualcomm Inc will power the “Ultra Cruise” driver-assistance feature on a luxury Cadillac sedan next year. The Qualcomm chips will provide the computing power for the all-electric Celestiq, the company’s planned flagship sedan. The automaker...
BUSINESS
The Verge

Honor announces the Magic V, its first foldable smartphone

Former Huawei sub-brand Honor has just announced its first foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic V. It uses a similar folding form factor to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices, combining a large internal folding display with a smaller external display that can be used while the device is folded. Today is the foldable’s Chinese launch, where its price starts at ¥9,999 (around $1,569) for its 256GB storage model. It will go on open sale on January 18th.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

What comes after the smartphone, with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon

Cristiano Amon is the president and CEO of Qualcomm, and he’s always been a relentless cheerleader for what mobile computing can do for people — especially if that mobile computing is powered by Qualcomm’s chips. And Qualcomm’s chips are in basically everything: the company’s wireless chips are...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Qualcomm's Recent Strong Earnings Growth Is Unlikely To Boost Its Valuation

QCOM shares leapt after a big earnings beat at the start of November. The shares have lagged the semi industry substantially over the past 12 months. The company is poised for substantial growth in auto market applications. The Wall Street consensus outlook is bullish. The market-implied outlook for 2022 is...
MARKETS
Neowin

Qualcomm announces major development in iSIM technology with "world-first" smartphone demonstration

Qualcomm has announced that it has collaborated with Vodafone, Inc., and Thales to exhibit a working smartphone featuring a new technology, iSIM, that allows for the functionality of a SIM card to be merged into the main processor of a device. This breakthrough will enable "commercialization of the technology, which could be rolled out in a host of new devices that will use iSIM to connect to mobile services."
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

OnePlus ends software support for its 6 and 6T smartphones

In an obscure forum thread on OnePlus' community forum, a representative confirmed that the company will no longer provide software support for its OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones released back in 2018. That's not really a surprise given that OnePlus has limited the software support to three years since its...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Known now for its watches, Garmin failed in the smartphone industry

You might know Garmin for its smartwatches and GPS units. Earlier this week, the company unveiled the Fenix 7 with one variant featuring solar charging. And while previous Garmin watches used buttons to navigate the UI, the Fenix 7 uses a touchscreen. What you might not know is that back...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

What are Realme phones? A guide to the company and its smartphones

If you've started hearing the Realme name relatively recently, you're not alone, because the once-small tech company has been enjoying a meteoric rise over the last few years. Realme originated in China but it’s an up-and-comer in the rest of the world, especially in India and Europe, where its low-cost smartphones are making waves in the budget and mid-range price brackets. The company isn’t averse to premium models though, and the GT line which debuted in 2021 includes some top-end handsets.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

These top-tier Sony wireless earbuds currently have £50 off

They might not have the snappiest of names, but the Sony WF-1000XM4 are, at present, the best wireless earbuds we’ve ever used.Not just a minor update to their predecessors, the WF-1000XM3, Sony re-engineered the earphones with an all-new style, while combining them with features lifted out of its over-ear flagship headphones.The result is a pair of earbuds that when reviewing, we genuinely struggled to find any fault with at all. Their active noise cancelling treats your ears to artificially-created silence, then the void is filled with tremendous audio and call quality, even in the loudest environments.Follow live: The best January sales...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Ditch your horrible Apple TV remote with this $15 replacement

aarooGo Apple TV Replacement Remote Control with TV Power and Volume/Mute Rating: 4 Stars Has 4 programmable buttons: The Power and Volume buttons can be programmed to work with most popular TVs, such as Samsung Sharp Philips LG VIZIO Panasonic Toshiba Insignia etc. They are programmable by multiple methods for most TV brands. If there is any programming issue with the remote and need help to setup, please contact us directly. Our technical support will response within 24hrs or less. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $14.99 Apple finally released a new Apple TV model earlier this year. It’s great,...
ELECTRONICS

