Chipmaker Qualcomm Sets Its Sights Beyond The Smartphone

They might not have the snappiest of names, but the Sony WF-1000XM4 are, at present, the best wireless earbuds we’ve ever used.Not just a minor update to their predecessors, the WF-1000XM3, Sony re-engineered the earphones with an all-new style, while combining them with features lifted out of its over-ear flagship headphones.The result is a pair of earbuds that when reviewing, we genuinely struggled to find any fault with at all. Their active noise cancelling treats your ears to artificially-created silence, then the void is filled with tremendous audio and call quality, even in the loudest environments.Follow live: The best January sales...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO