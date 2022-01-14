ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Scoular opens flax processing plant

By Arvin Donley
bakingbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREGINA, SASK. — Scoular on Jan. 12 announced the opening of its new high-speed flax processing facility in Regina, the first flax plant to open in Western Canada in nearly 10 years. Scoular said the plant opening coincides with a strong flax market and record-high prices in Canada....

www.bakingbusiness.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
