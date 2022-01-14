AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling $740,000

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2022 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR) ('Emgold' or the 'Company') is pleased to report results of a soil sampling program at its Mindora Property, Nevada ('Mindora' or the 'Property'). A total of 1,254 soil samples were taken on the eastern half of the Property. Gold and silver assay results indicate that mineralization in the historic resource area ('HRA') can be expanded from an east-west strike length of 2,000 ft (600 m) to 6,000 ft (1,800 m). In addition, four other secondary exploration areas ('SEA1, SEA2, SEA3, and SEA4') were identified outside the HRA for further work.

