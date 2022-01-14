AmeraMex International Announces Equipment Orders Totaling $740,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced preliminary 2021 year-end and fourth quarter production results. The Company produced a record annual 46,459 gold ounces in 2021, including 8,866 gold ounces during the fourth quarter. The Company's original 2021 annual production outlook targeted a high-end range of 40,000 gold ounces which was subsequently increased to 45,000 gold ounces in July 2021. The Company beat its increased target and exceeded its original 2021 gold production outlook by 15%, while increasing production year-over-year by more than 56%. The Company's 2022 annual production outlook range mirrors 2021 and is set at 36,000 to 40,000 gold ounces. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A. offering investors exposure to both gold production and dividend yield.
Comments / 0