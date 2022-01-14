Ecosciences Inc. Announces Achievement of Obtaining Pink Current Status

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Solvium Holding AG:. Solvium Holding AG has simplified the structure of the group's subsidiaries in 2021 and in January 2022 has expanded the board of directors. The effect of the merger of Solvium Capital GmbH with Solvium Holding AG leads to increased transparency. All necessary steps for this were initiated in December 2021. Now the Management Board of the group will be expanded by three new members who have been managing directors of subsidiaries of the group for many years. In its meeting on January 19th 2022, the supervisory board appointed Christian Petersen (40), Marc Schumann (46) and André Wreth (45) to members of the Management Board. They will acquire a total of 49 percent of the shares in Solvium Holding AG with equal stakes. Another new shareholder with a share of 5 percent is the well-known Swiss investor Dr. Max Rössler. At the same time, he has provided the group with financial resources for planned acquisitions and investments. The Chairman of the Board, Olaf Will (56), remains the main shareholder: 'With these measures, which have been planned for a long time, we are making our group of companies fit for the future and securing it for further expansion.'

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO