Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates in weekly highs near $1,830, US Retail Sales eyed

By Dhwani Mehta
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold price hits weekly highs amid weaker US dollar despite hawkish Fed. Focus shifts to the US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment releases. Gold bulls strive hard to find acceptance above monthly highs of $1,832. Gold price is easing from fresh one-week highs of $1,829, as sellers continue to...

US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY retreats from 21-DMA but not out of woods

US Dollar Index (DXY) pares intraday losses around 95.70, down 0.10% on a day during early Friday. The greenback gauge has repeatedly failed to cross the 21-DMA so far during the week but the latest MACD conditions tease buyers as the quote remains firmer above the immediate support around 95.50, comprising 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October-November upside.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steadies below $1,850 amid risk aversion, pre-Fed anxiety

Gold prices consolidate recent gains at two-month high. Yields, stock futures drop as pre-Fed caution grows after Yellen’s comments. US-China news, mixed data fails to underpin buying momentum around yearly resistance line. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) prices remain pressured around intraday low surrounding $1,836, mostly inactive during early Friday. The...
USD/CAD rises past 1.2500 on softer oil prices ahead of Canada Retail Sales

USD/CAD extends previous day’s rebound, refreshes intraday high. Oil prices drop for the second day amid sour sentiment, recently broke key support. Downbeat Canadian data, pre-Fed anxiety adds to the bullish bias. Canada Retail Sales for December eyed for fresh impulse, next week’s FOMC is the key. USD/CAD...
USD/JPY renews weekly low under 114.00 on downbeat yields, BOJ Minutes

USD/JPY takes offers near 113.85 during the three-day downtrend. BOJ Minutes cites inflation fears, one member suggested Fed rate hike could cause yen rise. Market sentiment sours amid pre-Fed cautious after Yellen’s comments, Japan inflation came in mixed for December. Yields, equities remain pressured amid a light calendar day.
AUD/USD stays on course to second weekly rise above 0.7200 on Fed concerns

AUD/USD pauses the latest pullback from 100-DMA, weekly top. US-China top diplomats brace for the first meeting of 2022, US Treasury Secretary Yellen expects inflation to ease soon. US data weighed on yields, USD contrast to Aussie jobs report, inflation figures that favored AUD. Cautious mood to restrict pair’s performance...
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD set to enjoy additional gains towards $1,860

Gold seems to have stalled the previous day's retracement slide from a two-month high and is on track to post gains for the second successive week. FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani believes that the recent move up could reach the $1,860 level. Any pullback towards $1,832-$1,830 seen as a buying opportunity.
USD/JPY pares intraday losses to weekly low, down little below 114.00 mark

USD/JPY continued losing ground for the third straight day and dropped to a fresh weekly low. The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding bond yields. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and helped limit any further losses. The USD/JPY pair maintained...
Asian Stock Market: Tracks Wall Street losses amid Fed, inflation concerns

Asia-Pacific shares track global counterparts amid hawkish hopes from Fed. PBOC teases another rate cut, US-China diplomats stay divided over the next meeting. BOJ policymakers raised concerns over inflation, Japan National CPI pokes two-year high. Market sentiment remains sour during early Friday in Asia as anxiety ahead of the next...
EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers to take action with a drop below 1.1300

EUR/USD has found support near 1.1300 early Friday. Technical outlook suggests that recovery attempts are likely to remain as corrections. Euro could find demand in case safe-haven flows continue to dominate the markets. EUR/USD has declined toward 1.1300 during the Asian trading hours on Friday but managed to erase its...
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Ascending triangle keeps sellers hopeful near 0.9150

USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday low inside bearish chart pattern. Failures to cross 200-HMA, descending RSI add strength to bearish bias. Bulls need a clear upside break of 0.9180 to retake control. USD/CHF drops the most in a week, refreshing intraday low to 0.9145 ahead of Friday’s European session....
AUD recovery plagued by late surge in risk aversion

The Australian dollar extended its recovery through trade on Thursday, consolidating a break above 0.72 to mark intraday highs at 0.7270. The correction and pullback in global rates, a robust labour market performance and a broad improvement in market appetite for risk, helped lift the currency off intraday lows. Having struggled to extend beyond 0.7210 domestic labour market data helped propel the AUD toward 0.7250. A robust print surprised investors with the unemployment rate falling to a 13-year low at 4.2% while some 64,000 new jobs were added to the economy in December. Of course, this data fails to take into account the strains placed on the labour market through this latest surge in COVID-19 infections as labour shortages continue to hamper critical supply chains and essential workforces. That said, the market appears content in looking beyond these short-term stresses and we fully expect these pressures will improve as this latest wave subsides. Sustained improvement in labour market performance raises questions as to the RBA’s stubborn commitment to keeping cash rates low. With our attentions now drawn to next week’s quarterly CPI inflation print, another strong read should ensure the RBA is forced to end its QE program in February and pivot off its current dovish stance. Having given up daily highs leading into this morning’s open, the AUD currently buys 0.7220 as risk sentiment appears to have soured through the latter stages of the overnight session, prompting a broader risk correction.
US yields have risen enough for bonds to retake their safe haven role

Yesterday, investor confidence faded throughout the day and finally resulted even in a standard risk-off repositioning. A positive risk sentiment in Asia encouraged by the outlook for further PBOC easing initially only modestly inspired European investors. US equities tried to do better despite mixed US data, including an unexpected jump in US weekly jobless claims as omicron dented activity (286k vs 231k expected). Initial US equity gains of 1.5%/2.0% apparently were seen as an opportunity to further offload risk. European indices ended near best levels of the day (EuroStoxx +0.73%). However, a late session US sell-off resulted in losses of up to 1.30%. The risk-off this time also supported a (temporary?) change the dynamics on the bond markets. Of late, bond sales/higher rates in anticipation of accelerated Fed rate hikes weighted in risky assets. Yesterday, some investors apparently concluded that US yields had risen enough for bonds to retake their safe haven role. US yields and the end of the day declined between 3.2 bps (2-y) and 6 bps (5 & 10-y). The move was more or less equally divided between real yields and inflation expectations. A setback in oil prices didn’t help to support sentiment. European yields ended with modest losses between 0.7 bps (2-y) and 2.1 bps (30-y). The accounts of the December ECB policy meeting showed some (hawkish) members made reservations both on the ECB’s assessment of inflation as well as on the proposed package with respect to monetary policy. Even so, it doesn’t look that the hawks had the leverage to profoundly alter the ECB’s anti-inflation strategy anytime soon. On the FX market, the dollar initially showed no clear trend. However, at the of US dealings FX also returned to a ‘standard’ risk-off move. The yen slightly outperformed the dollar (USD/JPY close at 114.11). At the same time DXY rebounded to close at 95.73. EUR/USD drifted further south in the 1.13 big figure (close 1.1312). Sterling initially traded strong with EUR/GBP setting a new cycle low, but the UK currency returned some of its gains in the late session repositioning (close EUR/GBP 0.8317).
BUSINESS

