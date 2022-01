ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that 42 organizations across the state have been awarded $7 million as part of the Workforce Development Initiative. This series of awards is the first group made under the second round of funding, which began in August, and makes $48 million available to support strategic regional efforts that help New Yorkers prepare for and find quality, well-paying jobs, meet businesses’ short-term workforce needs, improve regional talent pipelines, expand apprenticeships, and address the long-term needs of growing industries.

