By providing attractive financing, lenders can encourage developers to build all or majority affordable units, says Evan Blau and Beth Budnick of Cassin & Cassin LLP. With 2021 in the rearview mirror, 2022 is starting to take focus. And as the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on, so does the affordability crisis in American housing: in 2021, approximately 70 percent of the country’s extremely low-income renter households were severely housing cost-burdened, spending more than half of their incomes on rent and utilities. We can expect such trends to continue into the new year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO