Following the unsuccessful test of the support level at 1.1320, the currency pair continued to trade in the range of 1.1320 – 1.1360, but in the early hours of today’s trading session, it is headed towards a test of the resistance at 1.1360. If the EUR/USD manages to breach this level, then it would further rise towards the psychological level of 1.1400. In case the resistance at 1.1360 withholds the bullish pressure, then the most likely scenario would be for the pair to continue trading in the range of 1.1320 – 1.1360. Today, increased activity can be expected around the release of the CPI data for the EU (10:00 GMT) and the initial jobless claims data for the U.S. (13:30 GMT).

CURRENCIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO