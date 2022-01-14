Crazy Weather Facts About Lubbock, Texas That Might Surprise You

Need something to binge today, check out this Texas guy that traded up to get a house using one penny. If you're unfamiliar with this trading up phenomenon, the first one I ever heard about was in the mid 2000's. Kyle MacDonald was able to trade one red paperclip, up to a two story farmhouse. You can check out the trade list here. Ever since then, people have tried to do something similar. Austin YouTuber Ryan Trahan decided to see if he could trade one penny, up to a house for a local artist.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO