ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

If Todd Monken Leaves, is His Replacement Already in Athens?

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gaQT_0dlmSHse00

After an impressive unbeaten regular season and now a national championship, the attention shown to the University of Georgia is ramping up like it would for any successful program. Smart has said it himself when it comes to coaches being plucked from the staff, it is a mark of a successful program. So far, Georgia's national championship only solidifies its status as a successful program under Smart.

Before the College Football Playoffs began, reports began surfacing about the future of current wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton. Hankton is a top remaining target for Brian Kelly's LSU staff. No deal is in place between Hankton and Baton Rouge but with his ties to the state of Louisana as a former native, the connection between the two makes sense.

Then on Thursday, a report surfaced from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that two more Georgia staffers could be departing Athens this offseason. Feldman said that current offensive coordinator Todd Monken could be making his way back to the NFL, while defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae could be taking a job elsewhere.

It should be no surprise that Monken could be heading elsewhere after completing his second season in Athens. Monken owns a prior history of moving around during his nearly two-decade history coaching; Monken has not stayed in the same post for more than four season, he's been with 9 different programs — both NFL and College — in the last 20 seasons of football.

After winning Georgia's third national championship in program history and averaging around 38-points per game with a quarterback situation that saw two quarterbacks start at different points in the year, along with the mass attrition at wide receiver throughout the year, it makes it all the more impressive job by Monken.

If Monken does go elsewhere, it would mean Kirby Smart would hire his fourth offensive coordinator in his six-year tenure as Georgia's head coach. After seemingly hitting a home run with the hiring of Todd Monken, someone who previously held no connection to Kirby Smart's past, the now national champion head coach may go outside his coaching tree to hire a replacement.

It is also as likely that Smart opts for promotion from within his program like he did after the 2018 season where Jim Chaney left Georgia for the same role at Tennessee. Smart promoted James Coley to offensive coordinator, and despite the product not living up to the hype, it should not affect Smart's decision-making this go around.

A name that is relatively new to Georgia fans is Buster Faulkner. Faulkner currently serves on Georgia's staff as an offensive quality control coach since joining after the 2019 season. Faulkner joined the staff just a week after Monken's hire was made official.

Before joining the Georgia staff, Faulkner served as an offensive coordinator at Southern Miss, Arkansas State, and Middle Tennessee. After two seasons in an off-the-field role, Faulkner could be the replacement for Monken, being trusted with the responsibilities of continuing the offense that Moken implemented at Georgia.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

Georgia Roster Update: Dust Settling After Insane Week

It's been just ten days since the Georgia Bulldogs won their first national title in 41 years, and in those ten days, Georgia's roster has seen 14 players officially declare for the NFL Draft, 8 players enter the NCAA Transfer portal, and 18 members of the 2022 signing class enroll.
NFL
DawgsDaily

REACTION: Jermaine Burton hitting the Portal

Since winning a national championship, Georgia has experienced a lot of roster movement, whether it be through the portal or from players declaring for the draft. In most recent action, wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced he will be testing the waters in the transfer portal as well. This is now...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Mykel Williams Honored As Nation's Top Defender

Georgia EDGE defender Mykel Williams has been named the Maxwell Football National High School Defensive Player of the Year. Williams dominated for Hardaway High school in Columbus, Georgia. He spent time playing tight end, offensive line, and of course defensive line throughout the year. He played all over the field this season, and he dominated all year.
COLUMBUS, GA
DawgsDaily

Stetson Bennett to Return to Georgia in 2022

Georgia starting quarterback and national champion, Stetson Bennett has announced via his Instagram Story that he will be returning to the University of Georgia for the 2022 season in Athens. Bennett was the offensive MVP during the national championship win over the Alabama Crimson Tide to bring Georgia its first...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
DawgsDaily

Jermaine Burton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. “This has been one of the hardest decisions that I have ever had to make in my life. I am very thankful and honored to have been able to play at the University of Georgia. I have made a life time of friendships and relationships that I will always cherish. I would like to thank all of Dawg Nation for all the support you have given me. Thank you coach Hankton for being a great coach and mentor for me. Thank you to Coach Smart for always pushing us to be our best and being an amazing head coach. Thank you to all the UGA staff for always being there. To all my teammates, I love all of you. We have made some great memories. At this time, I feel it is best for me to enter the transfer portal.”
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Players That Must Take That Next Step In 2022 for Georgia

He began to earn more reps during the middle of the season and even got a few starts when tackle Jamaree Salyer went out with injury. While his play was admirable, it didn't warrant an extended starting look. Though Jones continued to develop in limited spots throughout the regular season, remaining engaged.
NFL
DawgsDaily

REACTION: Stetson Bennett Returns, Daniels Departs

Georgia’s quarterback room will look different heading into the 2022 season following a Wednesday evening news dump that answered both of the remaining question marks in Georgia’s quarterback room. Days after reports dropped from several outlets that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, the news officially broke after a report from Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Glenn Schumann is Invaluable to Georgia's Success

The Valdosta, Georgia native has been one of the biggest pieces in helping get Georgia where they are today defensively, and why they consistently boast one of the nation's best defenses every single season. In conclusion, if you come to Georgia to play linebacker and you start, it is essentially...
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Chaney
Person
James Coley
Person
Cortez Hankton
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Todd Monken
DawgsDaily

Georgia Players Flood First Round Mock Drafts

Davis has been linked to the Chargers for several months now. They desperately need a nose tackle that can stop the run. Fortunately for them, Davis has been elite against the run since his freshman season. There are several critiques of Davis entering the NFL. Many feel he doesn't play...
NFL
DawgsDaily

Transfer Portal Saga Could Work In Georgia's Favor

College football implemented new transfer rules last offseason, and since then, the transfer portal has been full of activity. Players want to play, and they will go wherever they can to do that. These changes have been long overdue in some's opinion. In a world where college coaches can leave...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

What is Stetson Bennett waiting on to make his Decision?

After capping off a national title this season, quarterback Stetson Bennett is now faced with the decision of where he is going to play football during the 2022 season. Many players have gone to social media to announce their next step whether it be testing the waters in the transfer portal, declaring for the NFL draft, or returning to UGA for another season. Bennett on the other hand has not made an announcement, so what is the former walk-on waiting on?
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

REACTION: Nolan Smith Returns

Georgia has lost most of its historic defense to the NFL Draft recently but got some good news on Monday. Edge rusher Nolan Smith announced he would be returning to Athens for his senior season. Smith posted a statement to his Instagram account with a message for Georgia fans detailing...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The University Of Georgia#Hankton#Lsu#Baton Rouge
DawgsDaily

Georgia Fans Break Records Following National Championship Win

Monday marked the one-week anniversary of the University of Georgia's historic win over Alabama in the national championship game. It became not only the program's first national championship in over 40 years, 41 years to be exact, but it snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy