Twitter isn't happy about the crossover. Back in November, a leak hinted at a possible crossover between Call of Duty and the mega-popular anime and manga series Attack on Titan. As ridiculous as many deemed this to be, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone players will officially be able to cosplay in-game starting January 20 with the release of the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle is released. (Hey, if Fortnite can do a crossover with Naruto, why not?)

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO