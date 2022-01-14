ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s New Albums: Elvis Costello, Cat Power, Garcia Peoples & More

Cover picture for the articleEach week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Elvis Costello, Cat Power, Garcia Peoples, The Lumineers, Jamestown Revival and Broken Social Scene. Read on for more insight into the records we have...

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
Today’s New Albums: Lotus, The Weeknd, Vulfpeck & Cory Wong + More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Lotus, Vulfpeck & Cory Wong, The Weeknd, Waxahatchee and Baked Shrimp. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
Elvis Costello isn’t erasing ‘Oliver’s Army’ over an offensive lyric – he’s safeguarding it

When does a song become unsingable? A few days ago, singer-songwriter Elvis Costello revealed he would no longer be performing one of his songs, “Oliver’s Army”, at live shows. He also called on radio stations to stop broadcasting it. The 1979 track is one of Costello’s best-known and best-loved, a deceptively upbeat song that somewhat obliquely tackles the Troubles in Northern Ireland. In the second verse, Costello sings the phrase “white n*****”, a slur that was historically used against the Irish, including his grandfather. For decades, the lyric was largely uncensored in broadcasts of the track; in recent years, this...
(Listen) Elvis Costello’s “Farewell, OK” Is the Sensational Lead Single from His New 4 Star Album

Elvis Costello’s “The Boy Named If” arrives next Friday, the first single appears today. “Farewell, OK” is the lead off track on what I think is a 4 star album. What makes this all so exciting is that Costello’s “Look Now,” which won a Grammy two years ago, isn’t very old and there was a very good album in between “(“Hey Clockface”).
Elvis Costello and the Imposters, ‘The Boy Named If': Album Review

Elvis Costello's nostalgic look-back lately has reignited his rock 'n' roll heart. From pre-pandemic tours zeroing in on specific eras to records that recall his late-'70s/early '80s zenith to 2021's reworking of This Year's Model as a Spanish-language album, this spate of activity recalls a period before restless genre jumping became an occasionally frustrating norm.
Album: Cat Power - Covers

It is what it says on the cover... — Well, as far asCovers is concerned, things don’t look great. It’s four years since Wanderer, Marshall’s last collection of (almost all) original tunes, so she might have been expected to come up with something of her own in the meantime. Instead, her new album starts well and has a few decent tunes within, but it soon retreats into overly tasteful and insubstantial background music.
Why Elvis Costello won’t perform ‘Oliver’s Army’ anymore

Elvis Costello is heading back on tour this summer after COVID-19 halted his shows. But one song will be notably missing from his setlist. Costello will no longer perform the song “Oliver’s Army,” a 1979 hit in the UK that contains the N-word, and has implored radio stations to stop playing it, too, in an interview with the Telegraph.
Happy Birthday Dave Grohl: Watch Foo Fighters Bring Live Music Back To Madison Square Garden

Today marks Dave Grohl’s 53rd birthday. The beloved Foo Fighters frontman was born on January 14, 1969 in Warren, Ohio. Dave has been at the forefront of rock’s evolution over the past four decades from drumming with punk band Scream as a teenager in the late 1980s to joining grunge pioneers Nirvana and helping them record their landmark 1991 album, Nevermind, launching them to superstardom. After the tragic death of Kurt Kobain in 1994, Grohl formed a new group, Foo Fighters, who would help bring rock ‘n’ roll into the 21st century.
Cat Power on Her New Album “Covers” and the Influence of Her Grandmother

One note twirled out from singer Cat Power’s tongue and it’s clear: the artist is a genre unto herself. When the songwriter, also known as Chan Marshall, offers her voice in melody, it’s like a homemade amalgamation of different woods: birch, cedar, maple, applewood (folk, rock, blues, bluegrass), all fused and nailed together to create some echoing birdhouse tone that’s completely singular. It’s a mystical-going-on-mythical combination that many in Marshall’s wake have attempted to mimic or adapt. But that’s the thing with singularity, there’s but one, simply by definition. And so Marshall strides and stumbles through life knowing this, whether or not she admits it to herself out loud, knowing she’s a one-of-one, which must be both paradise and fraught. All the while still, Marshall continues to release glorious new work, both original and cover albums, applying her unique lens overtop each composition. Marshall’s latest offering, Covers, is a new record of just that, with a release date a mere week before her 50th birthday.
Elvis Costello tops this week’s new music releases

The new music year kicks into gear this week with releases by Elvis Costello, the Lumineers, Earl Sweatshirt, Cat Power, Skillet and other formidable players... Album of the Week: Elvis Costello is still going strong 45 years after his debut, and “The Boy Named If” (Capitol) finds the rock ‘n’ roll bard and his Imposters musing on the transition from youth to adulthood. You can dig in deep via a limited edition that accompanies the songs with illustrated short stories, while 8-Track tape and Flexi-disc versions are coming later this year.
Yonder Mountain String Band Shares ‘If Only’ Single

Yonder Mountain String Band released a new single, “If Only.” The song will appear on the Colorado-based bluegrass band’s forthcoming album, Get Yourself Outside, arriving via Frog Pad Records on February 25. YMSB announced Get Yourself Outside — their first LP with mandolinist Nick Piccininni — in...
Dark Star Orchestra Welcomes John Kadlecik At Jam In The Sand

Dark Star Orchestra delivered the fourth of five concerts for their Jam In The Sand destination event at Jewel Paradise Cove Resort in Runaway Bay, Jamaica on Friday. The Grateful Dead tribute act welcomed former guitarist John Kadlecik during the second set. After recreating Grateful Dead shows from 1978 for...
