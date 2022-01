The FDA has extended the shelf life of nearly 1 million rapid COVID-19 test kits that first expired in a Florida warehouse in September, the Miami Herald reported Jan. 11. It's the second time the expiration date has been extended. When the test kits first expired in September, the federal government granted Florida an extension to use the kits by late December. In a Jan. 7 letter obtained by the Herald, the FDA said Abbott Diagnostics, the tests' manufacturer, had demonstrated proof that the kits would remain stable for at least 15 months if stored at room temperature — a timeline that enabled the additional three month extension.

