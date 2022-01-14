ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Lei recognized for livestock feed enzyme inventions

The Poultry Site
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCornell University professor of Animal Science Xingen Lei was named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors in December for his groundbreaking work on livestock nutrition. In recognition of his pioneering work on livestock nutrition, Xingen Lei, professor of Animal Science, was named a Fellow of the National...

agfax.com

Livestock: A Positive Pig Report

The USDA’s December Hogs and Pigs report places the December 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 74.2 million head, down about 1% from last quarter and 4% lower than the same time last year, compared to an average pre-report estimate of just 2.8% lower. That’s the smallest December inventory since 2017. While pre-report expectations pegged the breeding herd just right at only 0.1% higher than a year ago, the market hog inventory is similarly down about 4.5% compare to expectations of only 2.9% lower.
AGRICULTURE
Sidney Daily News

Livestock and the American diet

Climate change and green houses gases (GHG) have been hot topics for agriculture in the past few months. Farmers are being considered as a part of the solution, as companies who spew GHG want to pay farmers to put in place practices that will sequester carbon in the soil. A...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Aviagen to share breeding sustainability messages with global poultry industry colleagues at IPPE 2022

For nearly seven decades, global poultry breeding company Aviagen® has been participating in the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, and this year looks forward to reuniting with customers and industry colleagues at this world-renowned poultry industry event, which will take place Jan. 25-27. Balanced breeding contributes...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Russian scientist receives grant to tackle antibiotic resistance in broilers

Belgorod State Agrarian University associate professor Ivan Koshchaev received a President of the Russian Federation grant to create technology for raising poultry without the use of antimicrobials. Widely used to improve productivity and health in poultry production, antibiotics have seen a tightening of rules around use in animal husbandry in...
WORLD
The Poultry Site

Nearly 90% of US meat processing plants hit with COVID-19 cases

The US House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis began its probe last year amid evidence the plants were major spreaders of COVID-19 and that workers suffered unusually severe outbreaks, reported Reuters. It is unclear what the consequences of the investigation could be. “The impact of the coronavirus on the...
AGRICULTURE
Wyoming News

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London. People who...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Poultry Site

SmartVac™: Next generation in-ovo vaccination and nutrition

Royal Pas Reform has developed an advanced technological solution to deliver safe and effective in-ovo vaccination and nutrition: SmartVac™. Royal Pas Reform announces the next step in early nutrition and animal welfare friendly production practices. After the successful launch of SmartStart™ post-hatch feeding for hatcheries worldwide, it is now introducing SmartVac™.
INDUSTRY
The Poultry Site

Perstorp strengthens position through acquisition of Di-Methylolpropionic Acid

Perstorp has acquired GEO’s Di-Methylolpropionic Acid [DMPA®] business, further emphasizing its commitment as the sustainable specialty solution provider within the resins and coatings segment. This acquisition further accentuates the company’s strategic presence in Polyurethane and Alkyds dispersions - a vital step to becoming a specialty leader in various...
BUSINESS
The Independent

PCR vs rapid antigen tests: Which Covid test you should use, when and why

For any American wondering if they have Covid-19, there are two kinds of tests available: polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen (sometimes just called “rapid tests”).The two tests work in different ways, and each type has its strengths and weaknesses. Which one is preferable depends on the situation, but official guidelines on testing are long and complicated. Here’s a quick guide on which test to use when, and why.PCR TestsWhen it comes to accuracy, PCR tests are considered the gold standard. The test works by detecting genetic material from the coronavirus – even in tiny amounts – and...
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

CORBEVAX, a new patent-free COVID-19 vaccine, could be a pandemic game changer globally

The world now has a new COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal, and at a fraction of the cost per dose. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen over 314 million infections and over 5.5 million deaths worldwide. Approximately 60% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But there is still a glaring and alarming gap in global access to these vaccines. As a virologist who has followed this pandemic closely, I contend that this vaccine inequity should be of grave concern to everyone. If the world has learned anything from this pandemic,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Poultry Site

US reports avian influenza cases in wild birds

The US Department of Agriculture USDA) reported two more cases of highly pathogenic avian flu in wild birds on Tuesday, raising risks for potential infections in poultry, reported Reuters. The USDA on Friday reported the nation's first case of a Eurasian H5 type of the virus since 2016 and on...
AGRICULTURE
CBS News

Rapid COVID-19 tests are highly accurate for kids, study finds

While PCR tests for COVID-19 have become the "gold standard" in detecting the virus, a new study says rapid tests are highly accurate when it comes to children and teens. A study by researchers from several universities and published in MedRxiv shows that rapid tests given to adolescents at school or at home has a similar accuracy to PCR tests.
KIDS
Nature.com

Merging enzymes with chemocatalysis for amide bond synthesis

Amides are one of the most fundamental chemical bonds in nature. In addition to proteins and other metabolites, many valuable synthetic products comprise amide bonds. Despite this, there is a need for more sustainable amide synthesis. Herein, we report an integrated next generation multi-catalytic system, merging nitrile hydratase enzymes with a Cu-catalysed N-arylation reaction in a single reaction vessel, for the construction of ubiquitous amide bonds. This synergistic one-pot combination of chemo- and biocatalysis provides an amide bond disconnection to precursors, that are orthogonal to those in classical amide synthesis, obviating the need for protecting groups and delivering amides in a manner unachievable using existing catalytic regimes. Our integrated approach also affords broad scope, very high (molar) substrate loading, and has excellent functional group tolerance, telescoping routes to natural product derivatives, drug molecules, and challenging chiral amides under environmentally friendly conditions at scale.
SCIENCE

