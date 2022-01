No. 6 Duke suffered a tough defeat Tuesday night at Florida State by a score of 79-78 in overtime. The Blue Devils rode numerous runs in the first half to a 38-33 lead but then struggled to score points in the second half as Florida State scored 13 points to Duke's 3 for the first 7:14 of game play after the break. An 8-0 run with less than three minutes to play gave the visiting Blue Devils the lead with :30 to play, but then allowed a RayQuan Evans layup with one second to play that took the game to overtime where FSU scored one more point to give Duke its third loss of the season in head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final year.

