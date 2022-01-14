ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Can Liverpool Deliver More Success With This Current Squad?

By Adam Ford
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

Have Liverpool's most recent golden boys ran out of steam?

After a painful to watch 0-0 draw with Arsenal at Anfield, the question must be asked, how desperately do Liverpool need a revamp? They may still be in their Carabao Cup tie but the problems lay beyond Thursday's game.

It has been well established not long into his Liverpool tenure that Jurgen Klopp is not the biggest fan of the domestic cups.

But whether it was because of covid related absences or AFCON, Jurgen Klopp played a much stronger side than usual in the league cup.

Bar Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Thiago, Liverpool had a full strength team available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHr1o_0dlmKYM500
IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Despite a stronger fielded side, the Reds delivered one of their worst performances of the season.

Unfortunately it is not the first time Liverpool have showed such a rudderless display this season. Injuries and Covid-19 have heavily contributed but they are not the root cause of Liverpool's issues.

The clubs owners FSG have come under intense scrutiny in the past year, for not only their involvement in the European Super League plans but also their failure to show real signs of backing the club financially, not only in the transfer market but the renewal of such major player contracts like Mohamed Salah.

Many fans were still enthusiastic going into this season despite the lack of activity in the transfer market and Liverpool were still tipped as one of the favourites for the Premier League title and also the Champions League. It has become clear very quickly that Liverpool will struggle with their current squad to bring more success their way.

There are several players in Liverpool's current squad that unfortunately cannot continue to play the high intensity football that Jurgen Klopp demands from his side. Add to this the poor injury records that are attached to many players throughout the Reds squad.

When you combine the two, Liverpool are not left with many options when their top players are not performing and there have been many games this season that those players have not produced in.

Diogo Jota is a prime example of how players who are brought in to act as back up or competition can turn out to be prime players in the first team.

More players like Jota are needed in several other positions including in midfield and especially on the wings. The burden cannot always lay on the shoulders of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Fabinho.

Despite their incredibly massive contribution over the years, players such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner are now unable to play at the same level as their younger and fitter counter-parts.

The reliance on both men and the constant injury problems to most of Liverpool's other midfield players, have led to massive issues in games recently.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yru3w_0dlmKYM500
IMAGO / Sportimage

It is hard to admit but the golden age of this current crop of Liverpool players looks to be nearing an end if the club does not act quickly.

The obvious answer to this is refreshing the squad. Players such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and even Naby Keita have all past their peak on Merseyside and it is time to say goodbye.

If FSG are so strict with their sell to buy policy, then Liverpool need to move on members of the squad that cannot consistently help their team-mates continue to be successful.

Bolstering the squad will not only bring new energy that has been absent in certain positions for some time but also give other prime players within the first team new found belief and confidence.

The mood is low and and Jurgen Klopp's best men are running out of steam. FSG need to invest heavily in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp must also take responsibility and be more adventurous with his team selection going forward.

Keeping Jordan Henderson on the pitch for ninety minutes as well as allowing James Milner to player twenty minutes longer than he should have was not the right call from the German.

More faith must be put in players like Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton and Kaide Gordon. Yes, the latter two are young and inexperienced but have delivered strong performances when given minutes this season.

Harvey Elliott is a fine example of youngsters being able to produce when given the chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tBI1g_0dlmKYM500
IMAGO / Action Plus

There is the growing worry that Jurgen Klopp and this current crop of Liverpool players of the last 4-5 years will end only winning one Premier League and Champions League title.

Now this is nothing to be sniffed at but the majority consensus is that the Reds should be winning more.

Hopefully that comes again this season and even so, this summer will be defining for the future of Jurgen Klopp and his men.

Mohamed Salah's contract must be renewed, FSG must back the club in the transfer window in the form of several new signings and some current squad members will need to wave goodbye.

If not, the near future may look even more worrying and deflating for fans.

  • Mohamed Salah Contract: Why Are FSG Not Giving The Egyptian King What He Wants?

Comments / 0

