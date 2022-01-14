Opinion: Is Jurgen Klopp a 'Yes Man' for FSG?

This may be a controversial topic but today we're going to delve into Jurgen Klopp and his relationship with Liverpool's owners, FSG.

I want to preface this article by saying Jurgen Klopp and FSG have done great things for Liverpool FC over the years.

I'm not FSG in or FSG out. I want to look at this subject as unbiased as possible and hopefully answer some questions.

FSG have made some terrible decisions over the years, from trying to furlough staff to the Super League.

However, they have backed down every time the fans have started to criticise their decisions.

These mistakes have lead to supporters starting to take a little bit of control over the club.

Supporter group 'The Spirit of Shankly' are currently in talks with FSG and senior figures of the club about having a vote on the board and a say in decisions involving the club.

The reason this was set up is due to the European Super League, which FSG were apparently one of the three clubs spearheading it.

To be fair to Jurgen Klopp, he did criticise this move from FSG and said he and his players had no idea about it before it happened.

The German also said he was talking to the owners and hoping to find a solution to resolve it.

When the club left the ESL, Klopp and a lot of players were relieved with the decision.

However, Jurgen Klopp never directly slammed FSG for the ridiculous decision.

Now, Klopp doesn't seem like the type of person to do that and also he isn't someone who outs players or club officials in public.

In the climate of the situation though, a lot of fans would've liked the face of Liverpool to callout the people in charge.

The EFL isn't why this question has been brought up though, it's mainly surrounding Liverpool's transfer business.

Liverpool had a very good record of signing the right players when Jurgen Klopp first took over.

Fabinho, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk are great examples. Klopp needed players in that position and he got them.

Since those arrivals though, Liverpool haven't really brought in a marquee transfer despite needing cover in positions.

A lot of the squad who won the Champions League and Premier League are reaching the twilight of their career and it's clear for everyone to see that.

Despite the decline, Jurgen Klopp is adamant that he is happy with the current crop of players he has in the team.

Now, Klopp isn't going to say, 'I need more players' publicly.

1. That would demoralise his current players.

2. It would also cause a lot of internal damage if he was to say that.

However, with us knowing that Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were going to AFCON for years now, this season we were always going to struggle when they left.

That was clear when we faced Arsenal in the Carabao Cup at Anfield. With practically our best team available, we never looked like scoring.

Everyone knows Roberto Firmino is past his best and Takumi Minamino is nowhere near good enough to be a backup for Salah and Mane.

Diogo Jota is the only one who offers something and looks a threat on the break, but on his own it's impossible.

So, should Jurgen Klopp have demanded a signing last summer or this January knowing that Salah and Mane were gone during the most important part of the season?

I think he should of personally.

Our current backup forwards aren't good enough.

Liverpool will have a massive list of potential transfer targets who could bring something different to this Liverpool team.

We've even seen some of the targets leaked with Raphinha, Luis Diaz and Jarrod Bowen just some of the names the Reds are interested in.

If we had brought one or two of them in last summer then we wouldn't be struggling to score goals like we are.

No one knows what goes on behind the scenes with Jurgen Klopp, Michael Edwards and FSG.

Maybe Jurgen Klopp really is happy with his team or maybe he has no say in the matter and just has to go with the flow.

If the latter is true then fans would not be mad if the German came out and called the owners out.

At the end of the day, Liverpool FC is one of the biggest clubs in world football.

However, the way we act in the transfer window does not reflect the status of a club that is trying to win everything.

When you are on top you should strengthen. We have failed to do that multiple times now and it's cost us dearly.

Last season with centre-backs and this season with forwards. We didn't learn from our mistakes and it's hurting us again.

Fans know the money is there. Liverpool have earned record revenue numbers year after year, yet the business doesn't reflect that.

Another situation that is worrying fans is Mohamed Salah's contract.

It expires in 18 months and Mo has openly said that he loves the club and fans but it's in the owners hands. He has laid out his price and if it's not met then it looks like he'll walk.

If Mohamed Salah does leave then it will be the beginning of the end for FSG at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has said a lot that contract talks are going good but reports contradict him.

Klopp obviously isn't going to come out and say talks are not going great and Salah will leave, even if it is a real possibility.

I don't speak for all fans but I think a lot of us would like to see some transparency within the club.

It's very frustrating to see Klopp deflect every answer he is given.

Who knows if he's been told to do that by the owners or if that's just his style.

Regarding the main question, 'Is Jurgen Klopp a yes man?', I think to an extent he is.

I believe that he doesn't want to ruin the relationship with the owners and fans.

So for him pleasing both is the best way to go but it's starting to seem like the fans are losing patience with it.

Who knows, maybe he isn't. This is just one persons opinion.

