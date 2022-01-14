Motormouth: Timing chain shouldn't need periodic replacing

Q: My 2017 Honda Pilot with the Touring package has 56,000 miles and is a wonderful vehicle except for the air conditioning. At various times while on long trips, the A/C blows warm air. Changing temperatures or switching on and off does not change the temp. The only hope is to turn the engine off for about 90 minutes before driving again. We can't do that until reaching our destination. The authorized Honda dealer's repair shop cannot find a problem and assures us the A/C system is in good working order. They suggest bringing the vehicle in when the problem occurs. That isn't possible because it occurs on long trips. What can I do to solve this problem?

CARS ・ 23 HOURS AGO