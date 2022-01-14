Motormouth: Timing chain shouldn't need periodic replacing

The fuel filter is essential for optimal engine performance and just like most components in your vehicle, requires regular maintenance. The gas that is put in your vehicle is used to power the engine. However, contaminants such as dirt, debris, and other particulates within the gas can harm your vehicle’s engine. The fuel filter is designed to filter out such impurities before it enters the engine, so that your engine is utilizing only pure gasoline. Over time, however, the fuel filter can become clogged and dirty with particulate matter. At Milstead Automotive we provide quality automotive repairs to the Spring, TX area, let us satisfy all your automotive needs. Schedule your appointment toady! 281-367-3535.
